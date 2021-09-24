"It matters to know that the people coming together have integrity and are there for the right reasons."

There’s a reason Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have a lengthy list of frequent collaborators that continues to grow. Yes, they churn out quality material, but time and time again I hear about how the two foster a warm, welcoming and stimulating creative environment. The Intrepid Pictures duo made the most of those qualities in 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House and 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, and now they continue creating gems with that growing on-set family with Midnight Mass.

The show takes place on Crockett Island, an isolated island community with a beating heart deeply connected to its church. Kristin Lehman’s Annie Flynn is a dedicated member of that congregation along with her husband (Henry Thomas) and youngest son (Igby Rigney), but Annabeth Gish’s Sarah Gunning keeps her focus on her work as the town’s doctor and on caring for her elderly mother. When Crockett’s Monsignor falls ill, Hamish Linklater’s Father Paul is sent to fill in for him. Soon after Father Paul’s arrival, miraculous things start happening on Crockett that test the existing divisions on the island. Are these events purely inspiring miracles or do they come at a cost?

Image via Netflix

With Midnight Mass now streaming on Netflix, I got the chance to chat with Lehman and Gish about their experience working on the show. Midnight Mass marks Gish’s third project with Flanagan following Hill House and Before I Wake, but Lehman is new to the “Flana-family,” or “Flanaverse.” Here’s what she said when asked what struck her most about joining a team of frequent collaborators:

“I really value the way that Intrepid, Mike and Trevor, have really curated who they work with because they’ve gathered mature, talented, inquisitive, kind, thoroughly talented people on levels that are generally overlooked actually when you’re working for the most part in film and television. And because I’m older in my career, it really matters to me who I spend my time with and so not only was I nervous to be joining a company of such talented people, but I also concurrently had an innate trust that they had both chosen people who had integrity. And so I didn’t want to screw it up [laughs], and I didn’t feel conscious that I was the new person, but I also was excited to join a company.”

Image via Netflix

Lehman also pinpointed something specific that Flanagan and Macy did when casting Midnight Mass that she wishes more creative leads out there would consider:

“They’re honest. In my very first meeting with them, I had done my due diligence about if people enjoyed working with them, and obviously I loved their previous projects, but they also said, ‘Oh no, we’ve called people about you,’ and I valued that because that really matters. It matters to know that the people coming together have integrity and are there for the right reasons and are able to support each other in ways that are not just on the page. I thought that was stupendous and I wish it happened more.”

Image via Netflix

If you’d like to hear more about Lehman and Gish’s experience making Midnight Mass, check out our conversation in full in the video at the top of this article. And if you’re eager for even more after that, you’re in luck. We’ll have a 20-minute spoiler conversation with Gish coming your way soon!

