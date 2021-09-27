[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the finale of Midnight Mass.]As though poor Erin (Kate Siegel) hadn’t been put through enough leading up to the events of Midnight Mass and all throughout the series, she gets one of the most brutal death scenes of the bunch.

After being inspired to take action when she realizes what’s happening in St. Patrick’s in Episode 6, Erin teams with Sarah (Annabeth Gish) and Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli) to put a stop to Pruitt-turned-Bev’s plan and to ensure those who have turned never get off Crockett Island. Just before she’s able to burn down the rec center, Erin’s carried off by the “angel” who proceeds to eat her alive. However, even while on the brink of death, Erin recognizes an opportunity and uses her final moments to puncture the angel’s wings so it’s unable to fly to the mainland.

While on Collider Ladies Night, Siegel took some time to break down exactly what was required of her to bring this moment to screen. She began:

“That was shot on a few different days, so when the angel takes me and drops me in the graveyard, that was shot on location. I swear to god, I had a whole plan. I had the best plan. I was gonna do these things, I had worked out physicality and then Quinton [Boisclair] shows up in that suit and he’s terrifying to look at because that was real, and he had the wings on at that time and he’s covered in blood, I had the wound on my neck, and the second that man started to hold me down I freaked out. Nothing I had planned came true because all I could think of was, ‘Get off me, get off me, get off me, get off me,’ and it was really scary and triggering light.”

In my question, I had mentioned the sensual nature of the angel attack on Erin and Siegel elaborated on that point:

“I’m glad you picked it up because it is sort of sensual, because the whole thing felt like a violation. And I’m kind of talking around the word rape, but the whole thing felt like a violation and at a certain point, Erin relaxes. You see it, and she realizes the opportunity she has and I thought a lot about the Talmudic character Lilith who is pre-Eve and she wouldn’t lie on her back for a man and so God kicked her out of the freakin’ garden and she became a nightwalker. Trust me, the bible is just vampires. It’s vampires all the way down. [Laughs] But I thought about that and in that moment, her pulling him in, her receiving of him, and her taking charge of her trauma I thought was extremely important.”

Siegel also noted that Erin pulling the angel in was a scripted beat, and discussed where she drew inspiration from to find Erin’s strength in that moment:

“I was like, I don’t know how anybody who’s being eaten alive has the wherewithal or the strength to do that. And the only thing I could think of is that the women I know who have been assaulted are the strongest women I know, and they are the ones with the deepest reservoirs of strength because they’ve been to hell and they’ve come back, and I think about Erin in that way, as being someone who, even though I couldn’t imagine having that amount of strength, she has it.”

Eager to hear more from Siegel on her experience making Midnight Mass? Be sure to check out our full uncut Collider Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below. Siegel also dug into the boat scene with Erin and Riley (Zach Gilford), how Midnight Mass evolved from book to Netflix series, and revisited the first time she met Mike Flanagan.

