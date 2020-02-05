Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’ Cast Includes ‘Hill House’ Alums Henry Thomas & Kate Siegel

More news from the Mike Flanagan corner of the entertainment-verse! The main cast for Midnight Mass, Flanagan’s forthcoming Netflix horror series which has long been teased in his previous projects, has finally been set.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced a whole bunch of actors who will be joining Flanagan on Midnight Mass. Among the most eye-catching names were past Flanagan collaborators Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Annabeth Gish, all of whom worked with the director on his previous Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House. Siegel and Thomas will also be working with Flanagan on the follow-up season to Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, alongside last season’s cast members Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson Cohen.

As for the rest of the Midnight Mass cast, buckle up; it’s a real treat. Joining Siegel, Thomas, and Gish (as reported by Deadline) are: Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (Legion), Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Robert Longstreet (Doctor Sleep), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods), and Annarah Shephard. Siegel, Gilford, and Linklater will be the actual leads of the series. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about which actor is playing which character, the dynamics between characters, or any kinds of character descriptions.

Flanagan confirmed in early January of this year that filming on Midnight Mass would begin sometime soon in 2020, shortly after he finished work on Bly Manor. Midnight Mass is an Easter egg coming to life in Flanagan’s world having previously dropped it into past works Hush and Gerald’s Game as a fictional book. That story will now be its own seven-part Netflix series following a group of island inhabitants who experience strange and stranger and wonderful events shortly after the arrival of a young priest.

For more on Flanagan and his work, check out the latest news on Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Bly Manor.