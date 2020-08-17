‘Hill House’ Director Mike Flanagan Marks First Day of Filming Netflix’s ‘Midnight Mass’ with Set Photo

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan – one of the best and most exciting storytellers working right now – is back at work on his new Netflix series Midnight Mass. The showrunner, writer, and director behind the outstanding Netflix show The Haunting of Hill House and terrific films like Doctor Sleep and Oculus announced today that filming has begun on Midnight Mass. The original horror series revolves around a community living on an island that experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest arrives.

Flanagan marked the start of filming with a set photo of the slate for the series, which confirms that Flanagan’s longtime cinematographer Michael Fimognari is serving as the director of photography. The question, of course, is how are they filming? Production has slowly begun to resume on some specific projects, mostly in the UK (like The Witcher Season 2 and Jurassic World: Dominion), but here in the U.S. things are still slow-going.

Filming on Midnight Mass was supposed to begin this past March in Vancouver but was halted due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, however, it appears that things are back on track. The cast for this show is stellar and includes Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Hamish Linklater. Flanagan is slated to direct all of the episodes.

But while we eagerly await Midnight Mass’ release, we have more Flanagan goodness headed our way soon. He returned as showrunner for The Haunting of Bly Manor, a follow-up to Hill House that doesn’t share any characters with the hit Netflix series, but is more the second installment in an anthology – Hill House drew from the work of Shirley Jackson, whereas Bly Manor is based on the works of Henry Thomas. It’s expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Check out the Midnight Mass set photo below.