We are less than one month away from the release of Midnight Mass, but we’re still missing a full trailer to reveal more about Mike Flanagan’s mysterious horror series. Lucky for us, Netflix has unveiled a new poster that teases the trailer is finally coming next week.

Midnight Mass takes place in an isolated island community, where the arrival of a priest (Hamish Linklater) renews the villagers’ religious fervor. However, there seems to be something conspicuous going on with Father Paul and the miracles that start to happen since the series' first teaser already unveils many nightmarish images. At the teaser release, Flanagan also explained how Midnight Mass is a personal tale, as it explores the dark side of faith and how it can bring out the worst in humans.

Flanagan is currently working on an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s bookThe Midnight Club. The director is already known for transforming horror books into TV shows hits with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, both loosely based on the original work but capable of delivering a unique dramatic experience. The director was also behind the highly acclaimed movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, which was capable of bridging King’s book and Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film. Midnight Mass, though, is an original creation, and we are all very excited to see what horror the director unleashes.

Flanagan's wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel co-stars in Midnight Mass alongside Zach Gilford, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

Midnight Mass will debut worldwide on Netflix on September 24. Check out the new poster below:

