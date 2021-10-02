[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the finale of Midnight Mass.]The events of Midnight Mass turn Dr. Sarah Gunning’s (Annabeth Gish) world on its head in so many significant ways. Not only does she watch her mother (Alex Essoe) de-age and have to battle a town full of vampires, but she’s also got to completely rethink her upbringing when she finds out that John Pruitt (Hamish Linklater) is actually her father.

With Midnight Mass now available to stream on Netflix, we got the chance to go full spoilers with Sarah Gunning herself, Annabeth Gish. We covered quite a bit during the conversation including her approach to tackling those lengthy monologues, the controlled chaos of filming the church massacre and her collaboration with Essoe, but we also had to carve out a chunk of time to discuss Sarah’s connection with the church and with John.

While retracing Sarah’s steps before the events of Midnight Mass, we touched on what life might have been like for Sarah on Crockett growing up, particularly her relationship with the church. Here’s what she said:

“I think we find a lot of information about Sarah in her determination to stick with science, right? Science explains all and she needs to find a reason to explain things through science or medicine. And therefore, I think that she probably is an atheist. I think that she did not feel welcome in the church, felt like an outsider. But again, not with a kind of evil mindedness.”

As for the mystery of Sarah’s connection to Monsignor Pruitt, Gish insists that the reveal was a total surprise to Sarah:

“Someone asked me recently if I thought that maybe she kind of always knew he was her father and I said, ‘No, no. I don't think she ever knew.’ I think that was a deeply buried secret and they did everything to hide it, which makes it all the more tragic when he comes back and you realize it’s this desperately sad love story and anything she thought was judgment or hatred coming from him as a priest was really unrequited love for his daughter.”

The pair do get the chance to reconcile at the very end of the show when Sarah prepares to set the church ablaze in Episode 7. John tells her, “I just wish that we had gotten to know each other,” and she replies, “Me too.” It’s a beautiful moment that’s cut devastatingly short when Sturge (Matt Biedel) shoots Sarah. John tries to save her by having her drink his blood, but Sarah refuses. When the reality of the situation sets in, we get a rather length dialogue-less beat. In that moment, I suspected Sarah might say something to John, but it never happens.

While discussing that particular moment, I asked Gish what she thinks Sarah might have said to John if given the chance. Here’s what she told me:

“I have such admiration for her because I think even so, at the end of our life, we probably all just really want love, so even though she says no to the everlasting life, I think she would have said, ‘I love you,’ to her mom and her dad, or something like that. That's my sentimental side.”

If you’d like to hear even more about Gish’s experience working on Midnight Mass, be sure to check out our full conversation in the video at the top of this article!

