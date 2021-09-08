This could be the end of everything, so why don't we go somewhere only we know.

Netflix has just released the full trailer for Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan’s new gift for horror fans in the shape of a seven-episode limited series set to be released later this month. Although there are still mysteries to uncover when Midnight Mass finally becomes available, the new trailer shares some new plot details and allows us to understand better what’s happening in Flanagan’s latest nightmare.

The trailer follows a young man (Zach Gilford) who returns to the isolated island where he grew up after an accident in which he supposedly ran over and killed a woman. As if his grief was not enough to torment the young man, the arrival of a priest (Hamish Linklater) to the island will test his beliefs as true miracles start to happen. However, there’s something wrong with these miracles, as animals show up dead on the beach and the religious fervor that awakens in the community leads the locals to commit hateful acts. There’s definitely something supernatural going on, but just as in previous works developed by Flanagan, the Midnight Mass trailer promises to explore the horrors that humans create. In the limited series case, Flanagan seems determined to explore how faith can lead to madness.

Flanagan is currently working on the adaptation of Christopher Pike’s bookThe Midnight Club. The director is already known for transforming horror books into TV shows hits with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, both loosely based on the original work but capable of delivering a unique dramatic experience. Flanagan was also behind the highly acclaimed movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book Doctor Sleep. Still, Midnight Mass is an original creation in which the director will unleash terrors he considers more personal.

Flanagan's wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel co-stars in Midnight Mass alongside Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

Midnight Mass will debut worldwide on Netflix on September 24. Check out the new trailer and poster for Midnight Mass below.

Here’s Midnight Mass official synopsis:

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?

