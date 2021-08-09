Fans of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor can finally rejoice, as Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Midnight Mass, the latest genre series from creator Mike Flanagan.

Midnight Mass follows a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community -- but do these miracles come at a price?

Flanagan's wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel co-stars in Midnight Mass alongside Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

midnight-mass-netflix-robert-longstreet-rahul-kohli-social
Image via Netflix

RELATED: Mike Flanagan to Adapt Hit Comic 'Something Is Killing the Children' as TV Series for Netflix

Flanagan created and directed the seven-episode limited series, which he also executive produced with Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Midnight Mass will debut worldwide on Netflix on September 24. Scroll down to check out the first crop of images from the show, which looks appropriately creepy coming from Flanagan.

I may not have been a fan Oculus or Doctor Sleep but I really like what the director did with Hush and Gerald's Game, and I'm looking forward to his other Midnight series as well -- an adaptation of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club starring Iman Benson from #blackAF and horror icon Heather Langenkamp from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Midnight Mass certainly looks intriguing, so watch the teaser below, and let me know if you plan to check this show out, or if it'll take a miracle for Netflix to convince you. Or maybe it'll just take this director's note from Flanagan, reprinted in full below.

"I'm just going to admit it... Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it's not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well... faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light -- and hope -- we sing. I hope you enjoy our song."

midnight-mass-note-flanagan
midnight-mass-zach-gilford-social
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-kate-siegel-socia
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-woman-social
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-parents-social
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-hamish-linklater-flashlight-social
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-netflix-louis-moffat-igby-rigney-rahul-abburi
Image via Netflix
midnight-mass-netflix-annabeth-gish-kate-siegel
Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Mike Flanagan to Direct 'The Season of Passage', a Horror Movie Set on Mars

wu-tang-season-2-hulu
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Challenges of the Music Business

You best 'Protect Ya Neck' when Season 2 drops on Hulu this fall

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1843 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider