Fans of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor can finally rejoice, as Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Midnight Mass, the latest genre series from creator Mike Flanagan.

Midnight Mass follows a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community -- but do these miracles come at a price?

Flanagan's wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel co-stars in Midnight Mass alongside Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

Flanagan created and directed the seven-episode limited series, which he also executive produced with Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Midnight Mass will debut worldwide on Netflix on September 24. Scroll down to check out the first crop of images from the show, which looks appropriately creepy coming from Flanagan.

I may not have been a fan Oculus or Doctor Sleep but I really like what the director did with Hush and Gerald's Game, and I'm looking forward to his other Midnight series as well -- an adaptation of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club starring Iman Benson from #blackAF and horror icon Heather Langenkamp from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Midnight Mass certainly looks intriguing, so watch the teaser below, and let me know if you plan to check this show out, or if it'll take a miracle for Netflix to convince you. Or maybe it'll just take this director's note from Flanagan, reprinted in full below.

"I'm just going to admit it... Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it's not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well... faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light -- and hope -- we sing. I hope you enjoy our song."

