The Big Picture The subway is an underappreciated and less commonly used setting in horror cinema, despite its potential for creating an uncanny and sinister atmosphere.

"The Midnight Meat Train" is a unique and gore-drenched horror film set in the dark tunnels and dimly lit carts of the New York subway, effectively tapping into the fear associated with this setting.

While the film has some flaws, including goofy CGI and unintended comedic moments, it remains a disturbing and bonkers horror film filled with gore and misery.

There are plenty of reused settings in horror. How many times have you seen a haunted house? A dark forest? An abandoned asylum? Horror is at its best when it taps into common fears, and so it only makes sense for cinema to venture into the depths of what are perceived to be uncanny, unsanitary, and unsafe places that sit in the average person's figurative "backyard." In that sense, one of the more underappreciated and less commonly used settings in horror cinema is the subway. Venturing into the dingy, dimly-lit labyrinths that stretch beneath the cities of the world for miles of darkness is always slightly uncanny, with a sense of otherworldliness lurking in the shadows and a feeling of paranoia about the supposed feral violence awaiting within its crowded, claustrophobic cabins. We've seen the reports of daily assaults and muggings across the world's stations, the endless tunnels covered in trash and graffiti, and the mystery within the ever-growing number of long-abandoned routes. Down there, in the darkness, we're cattle being heard through an inescapable, maze-like underworld of concrete and metal.

Despite its potential, the subway is a setting that has been underused, with only a small handful of noteworthy scarefests set within the city's buried depths. Perhaps one of the best films to have explored the potential for horror hidden within these tunnels is 2008's The Midnight Meat Train, starring Bradley Cooper and Vinnie Jones. It is a unique, gore-drenched splatter-fest with a particularly effective collection of themes, motifs, and visuals, exploring the general fear of the subway and its threatening aura to a disturbingly effective extent. The film follows a photographer trying to capture the image of a mysterious man who haunts the endless tunnels of the New York subway each night and who seems to be tied to a series of disappearances. Taking place mostly within the city's dark, underground tunnels, and dimly lit carts, the film shows how the subway, as both a setting and a concept for horror, is so damn effective and intriguing on both an aesthetic level and a thematic one. It's by no means a perfect movie, with some rather goofy-looking CGI and the occasional unintentionally funny choice of take or sound effect. However, The Midnight Meat Train is still a wholly unique, deeply disturbing, and genuinely bonkers horror film full of gore and misery.

Midnight Meat Train A photographer's obsessive pursuit of dark subject matter leads him into the path of a serial killer who stalks late night commuters, ultimately butchering them in the most gruesome ways. Release Date August 7, 2008 Director Ryuhei Kitamura Cast Bradley Cooper , Leslie Bibb , Brooke Shields , Vinnie Jones , Roger Bart , Tony Curran Rating R Runtime 100 Main Genre Horror Writers Jeff Buhler , Clive Barker

What Is 'Midnight Meat Train' About?

Directed by Ryuhei Kitamura and loosely adapted from a short story of the same name by legendary British horror author Clive Barker, The Midnight Meat Train tells the tale of Leon Kaufman (Cooper), a young, up-and-coming photographer trying to make it big in New York's art scene. Leon is a happy-go-lucky, charismatic, all-around good guy with a stable life, a great girlfriend in Maya (Leslie Bibb), and a steady income (of course he is, it's a mid-2000s Bradley Cooper role!) He's trying to capture "the heart of the city" in his photos, leading him to venture out in the night to capture images of the seedy underbelly of New York, of what lies hidden from the judging gaze of daylight. Leon is being motivated (or pushed, depending on how you look at it) by hotshot art collector Susan Hoff (Brooke Shields) to leave his morals, boundaries, and respect at the door and to truly venture into the heart of darkness that hides at the center of the city. Leon, being the artist that he is, will stop at nothing to capture that shot that can get him into the New York elite.

Through his extensive nighttime photography sessions, Leon finds himself drawn to the underground darkness of the subway, where he can find photogenic violence and fear with ease, such as muggings and assaults. It's down here that Leon regularly stumbles upon a threatening, sinister man who seems to stalk the halls and cabins of the New York subway each night. Even worse, this man appears whenever a person, or people, are reported missing the next day after boarding the midnight subway. Of course, it's not long before the audience is formally introduced to Mahogany (Jones), the sinister man in question. Mahogany is a suit-wearing, six-foot-something beast of a man who calmly sits and waits aboard the subway each night, an unassuming briefcase sitting on his lap until all but a few passengers have gotten off. Then, Mahogany proceeds to take a meat cleaver out of his bag and beat the unlucky remaining passengers to death with it, knocking eyeballs out, ripping heads off, disemboweling bellies... Mahogany is a brutal slasher!

The killing is just the beginning of Mahogany's inflicted body horror, as the mysterious man then proceeds to butcher the corpses and hang them from meat hooks as the train takes a hidden route to an unknown location deep in the underground depths of the city. What lies in the depths of these abandoned tunnels? Why does the metro appear to be actively working with Mahogany, transporting his infernal meat cart to places unknown for some occult purpose? Leon finds himself becoming obsessed with discovering the answers, spending many nights sleeplessly stalking the man and trying to gather evidence much to the dismay of his friends and partner, who believe that he's losing his mind through his artistic obsession with the city's dark side. Is Leon simply being driven into the artist's hysteria? Or has he discovered one of New York's oldest and darkest secrets hidden within its en-masse, city-wide transport system?

'The Midnight Meat Train's Tone And Ending Are Polarizing and Bonkers

Although considered to be a cult classic, The Midnight Meat Train turns a lot of people away with its over-the-top, heavily CGI'd kills, odd choices of sound during action scenes, unfitting soundtrack, and bonkers final act. These things almost feel like they come from a different movie, in contrast to Cooper's heavily character-driven, tortured artist performance as Leon and Jones' surprising emotional depth as the butcher Mahogany. In very 2008 fashion, all the murders seem to be done almost entirely with computer-generated effects, with very little in the way of practical gore beyond a harrowing teeth and eyeball removal scene. Between the aged effects and the frankly ridiculous amount of blood that explodes outwards from every blow Mahogany lands, it feels a little goofy and contrasts with the film's very somber, self-serious tone. The music also suffers from this, as it sounds far more orchestral and action-packed than it should. As for sound design, whenever Mahogany and his victims have a struggle, they throw down in fist fights more fitting in an action film, and the grunts and roars that the combatants let off as they smack each other around the gore-drenched train cart are unintentionally comedic.

While the film is considered by many as a cult classic, the aspect of the film that causes the most polarity in opinions is its bonkers ending. Once Leon finally catches Mahogany red-handed butchering cart passengers, he's subdued and tied up, taken to the mysterious final destination of the hidden subway track that the train takes each night, and attacked by a group of monstrous creatures. After an over-the-top fight between Leon and Mahogany ends with Leon's victory, he discovers the shocking truth: It turns out that Mahogany, along with the train conductor, serves a hidden clan of ancient beings that live deep within the underworld, periodically feeding them fresh human flesh to stop them from lurking up to the surface and wreaking havoc on the city. Mahogany, weakened by the supernatural tumors that infest his body after serving the ancients for over a century, forces Leon to be his unwilling successor. Leon is now the new subway butcher who, it turns out, is no evil entity at all: he's a slave, forced into servitude by the conductor, who destroys his will and rips out his tongue. All hail the new subway butcher!

More Horror Movies Should Use the Subway as Their Setting

Close

Whether you enjoy The Midnight Meat Train's rather strange shifting tone between character-driven drama and over-the-top, gore-splattering fun is a matter of opinion, but what's undeniable is the film's masterful sense of place. The subway is a natural, if underused, setting for horror. The harsh light provided by industrial bulbs, the dirt and the dark corners, the mysterious figures, the lack of escape, the screaming, multi-ton trains racing by at a high speed, rats — it’s all there! Before even filling it with the horror elements of a film, the setting comes with a macabre, unsafe ambiance thanks to society’s preconceived, and not always true, perception of the subway as a violent place. Now, is it classist of Hollywood to paint the most accessible and affordable mode of transport with such a fearful brush? Of course, but I don’t think class commentary was the film’s main goal.

And yet, despite the potential, there are very few subway horror films of note. There are a few, such as two British efforts in both the 1973 cannibal exploitation flick Raw Meat (aka Death Line), and Creep (2004). These are pretty great examples, as both are hopelessly claustrophobic and nightmarishly believable to boot. Then, there are many occasions where horror films venture into the city underground for at least one brutal scene, like the horrifically violent The Sadness (2021) kicking off its mean-spirited zombie killing spree on a crowded subway cart, the harrowing possession scene from 1981's Possession, or Scream VI's paranoia-inducing scene of Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) being pursued by Ghostface on yet another crowded subway cart. So, please, Hollywood, make more subway horror movies like The Midnight Meat Train!

The Midnight Meat Train is available to watch on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi