The Big Picture Get your Robert De Niro fix with Midnight Run on Netflix starting September 1st.

Directed by Martin Brest, this buddy comedy/crime thriller boasts a nearly perfect rating.

George Gallo's iconic work features De Niro, Pantoliano, and Grodin in a high-stakes chase.

If you just recently watched Killer of the Flower Moon and are craving more Robert De Niro, we've got you covered. One of his earliest films, which premiered in 1988, has officially found a new streaming home. Midnight Run, the buddy comedy/crime thriller starring De Niro, Joe Pantoliano, and Charles Grodin, will begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. Midnight Run tells the story of a bounty hunter who pursues a former mafia accountant on the run from the F.B.I., another bounty hunter and his old mob boss. The film also stars Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton, and Dennis Farina, and currently sits at nearly perfect ratings of 95% from critics and 87% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Midnight Run was written by George Gallo, and it is still viewed as one of his most iconic works, along with other major pictures such as the original Bad Boys film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. He was also the scribe for Middle Men, the 2009 true crime drama starring Luke Wilson and Giovanna Ribisi, and 29th Street, the dramedy starring Frank Pesce. Midnight Run was directed by Martin Brest, and it is also among his most famous work along with the original Beverly Hills Cop (1984) starring Eddie Murphy. He also helmed Scent of a Woman, the drama starring Al Pacino, and Meet Joe Black, the 1998 fantasy romance drama featuring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins in the lead roles.

What Are Robert De Niro’s Most Famous Roles?

Close

Robert De Niro has been around since the late 60s/early 70s and has shown no signs of slowing down now more than 80 years old. He just recently received an Oscar nomination for his work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese pic, Killers of the Flower Moon, but the award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for his performance in Oppenheimer. De Niro has two Academy Awards; one for Best Lead Actor for his role in Raging Bull (1980) and another for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Godfather Part 2 (1974). He's also received nominations for his performances in other pictures, such as The Irishman, Silver Linings Playbook, Cape Fear, Awakenings, The Deer Hunter, and Taxi Driver.

Midnight Run stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pantoliano and was written by George Gallo and directed by Martin Brest. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Midnight Run when it premieres on Netflix on September 1.