Variety reports that a sequel to the 1988 film Midnight Run is in the works starring Regina Hall (Girls Trip), with Robert De Niro producing.

In the original film, De Niro stared as cop turned bounty hunter Jack Walsh while Charles Grodin played an accountant De Niro's character was charged with bringing to LA. It’s currently unknown if De Niro will return as Walsh. Grodin passed earlier this year of bone marrow cancer.

There were reports in the early 2010s of Universal trying to make a sequel or remake of the film, with Timothy Dowling (Pixels), tapped to write the script. Now Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. The exact plot for the remake is being kept under wraps and there are no additional details on other castings at this time.

Image via Universal Pictures

Related: David O. Russell's Next Movie With Christian Bale Gets 2022 Release Date

It is a bit strange to see a proper sequel to this film, since the basic plot template has been copied dozens of times in action films since the '90s.

Hall, is currently in production on the comedy Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, starring opposite Sterling K. Brown, and will be seen in the upcoming Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy Me Time. She was most recently seen in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. She will also be producing the Midnight Run sequel under her RH Negative banner.

De Niro is set to reteam with Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon, which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and is set up at Apple.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce for Tribeca, with Berry Welsh executive producing. Jesse Collins is producing via Jesse Collins Entertainment with Sara Scott overseeing on behalf of Universal Pictures.

There is no release date for the Midnight Run sequel, but Collider will be sure to report as new details emerge.

John Lithgow Joins Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' It's a 'New Year's Eve' reunion!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email