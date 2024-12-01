The Midnight Sons are a fascinating yet underrated team in the Marvel Comics universe. Lately, many have been wondering, what if they made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who would be on the team? Turns out, as many may not realize, a good couple of potential Midnight Sons candidates are already in the MCU and the storylines currently at play can open the doors to a great introduction for the underappreciated team.

In the Marvel Comics world, this niche team is typically made up of supernatural characters or those who are connected to supernatural sources in some way, shape, or form. This team is generally brought together when there's a massive mystical threat putting the world in danger, as this group of heroes are usually the only ones equipped to deal with such things. But who could be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Midnight Sons? This list will rank the potential members based on the projects they've been a part of, how powerful they are, and the overall impression they left.

10 Danny Rand/Iron Fist

Played by Finn Jones

Image via Netflix

With Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and more making their comeback from the Marvel Netflix shows in Daredevil: Born Again, fans of the old shows are patiently waiting to hopefully hear that the other heroes there will be returning to their screens. One character who really got the short end of the stick and deserves another shot is Iron Fist.

With Danny Rand being a hero so branded with supernatural elements, a Midnight Sons project would make for the perfect opportunity to bring him back into the fold. The corner of Marvel mysticality he comes from in K'un-Lun is unlike what most of the other members of the team would bring. Plus, his incredible powers would make him a total tank for the group.

9 Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night

Played by Gael García Bernal

Image via Marvel Studios

With the TV special Werewolf by Night, Marvel Studios ventured into supernatural horror, which is a corner the Midnight Sons would most likely operate in. Thus, the special's protagonist, Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night (Gael García Bernal), is a highly likely candidate to be a part of the team if and when it actually materializes in the MCU.

Another big factor that would push the burly and hairy werewolf into the team's ranks is the fact that he was a member of the Midnight Sons in the Marvel Zombies comic universe. If there's anything that's supernatural, it's a werewolf, so his appearance on the team would allow him to visually fit in perfectly. Furthermore, García Bernal is a highly regarded, Golden Globe-winning actor, so his presence could lend some gravitas to the project.

Marvel's Werewolf By Night Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 25, 2022 Director Jaycob Maya , Will Spencer , Michael Giacchino Cast Gael García Bernal , Laura Donnelly , Harriet Sansom Harris , Kirk R. Thatcher , Eugenie Bondurant , Leonardo Nam , Daniel J. Watts , Al Hamacher , Carey Jones , David Silverman , Rick D. Wasserman , Richard Dixon , Jeffrey Ford , Erik Beck Runtime 55 Minutes Writers Peter Cameron , Heather Quinn , Jean Thomas , Mike Ploog , Gerry Conway , Roy Thomas Expand

8 Moon Knight (+ His Many Alter Egos)

Played by Oscar Isaac

Image via Marvel Studios

During the "Damnation" storyline in the comics, the Fist of Konshu joined the team to help fight Mephisto all the way over in Las Vegas. It's made very apparent in his popular Disney+ series, Moon Knight, that the hero is definitely more on the spiritual side. With the inclusion of gods and otherworldly forces at play, the series proves that Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) is the perfect fit for the Midnight Sons.

One of the most compelling things about the character potentially being included is his multiple personalities, which could prove to add some serious conflict to the team's goals. Maybe one of his personalities may not approve of what's being done or might outright betray them if a better suitor comes along. There's a lot of great opportunity in the use of this white-clad hero.

7 Jennifer Kale

Played by Sasheer Zamata

Image via Marvel Studios

If one doesn't pay much mind to the Marvel Comics titles, they most likely wouldn't realize that a character from the recent Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, was part of the Midnight Sons twice. The one and only Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), one of the sole survivors of the series, is well acquainted with the supernatural Marvel team.

Fun fact about Jennifer Kale: In the pages of Marvel, she just so happens to be the cousin of the most popular Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze. It could also mean that she potentially may serve as a doorway to bring the flaming motorcyclist into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As shown in Agatha All Along, Ms. Kale is a very capable witch who has deep knowledge of witchcraft and alchemy.

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Seasons 1 Writers Jac Schaeffer

6 Wong

Played by Benedict Wong

Image via Marvel Studios

Given how much Doctor Strange has been involved with the Midnight Sons, there's no question that Wong also got in on the action at one point. In fact, Wong was the one who formed the team for the 2018 story, "Damnation." With how popular of a character the Marvel Cinematic Universe variant of Wong (Benedict Wong) is, Marvel Studios would be fools not to include the Sorcerer Supreme (by technicality).

While he may not be the main character of his film series, this sorcerer is far more than capable of kicking butt. In fact, Wong has been shown many times to be very close to as skilled and powerful as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself. Plus, who else would be there to keep the ex-Sorcerer Supreme in check? Wong is among the MCU's most reliable supporting players, and it's high time he gets a more prominent role in the franchise.

5 Logan/Wolverine

Played by Hugh Jackman

Image via Marvel Studios

It's hard not to love Hugh Jackman's Wolverine with how much of an impactful character he's been throughout Marvel's tenure in film. While he was a member of the Midnight Sons in the comics, there are more than a few ways to include the animalistic mutant in the MCU's version of the mysterious team. There is certainly a chance they will include the Sacred Timeline iteration of the character (whenever he arrives), but considering the multiverse is at play, there's also a big possibility that it might be Hugh Jackman's version.

Fans were so thrilled to see Jackman join the ranks of actors in Marvel Cinematic Universe films when he appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, so Marvel will probably want to bring him back for that alone. However he may be brought into the fold, Wolverine has a brutality to him that sets him apart from his teammates.

4 Theodore Sallis/Man-Thing

Played by Jeffrey Ford

Image via Marvel Studios

Man-Thing's (Jeffrey Ford) introduction in Werewolf by Night had hardcore comic book fans freaking out. This hulking creature, in the Marvel pages, guards what is known as the Nexus of All Realities, which is a multiversal gateway. What If...? fans will actually be familiar with the Nexus, as it's where The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) resides to overlook his infinite universes.

Being the Multiversal Saga, if the Midnight Sons needed to face something from another universe, the powerful but underrated Man-Thing would have to get involved. He also looks like a classic horror movie monster, just like his pal, Werewolf by Night. Their inclusion would also allow the Midnight Sons project to fully embrace the supernatural horror subgenre, further distinguishing itself.

3 Eric Brooks/Blade

Played by Mahershala Ali

Image via Universal Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Blade movie has been a long time coming. Still, some may have forgotten that he's already made his big appearance in the film universe. In the after-credits scene of Eternals, as Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) approaches a mysterious-looking sword, he's interrupted by Mahershala Ali's voice asking him if he's ready for that.

Blade has been one of the most important and reoccurring members of the Midnight Sons in the past, appearing in most of the team's iterations. This sword-wielding vampire killer is one of the kings of the supernatural in Marvel Comics, so it only makes sense that he be part of most versions of the team, including a potential live-action project. He's one of the most skilled swordsmen out there but also astoundingly knowledgeable about the supernatural parts of the Marvel universe.

Blade (2025) Release Date November 7, 2025 Director Bassam Tariq Cast Mahershala Ali , Delroy Lindo , Aaron Pierre Writers Stacy Osei-Kuffour

2 Billy Maximoff/Wiccan

Played by Joe Locke