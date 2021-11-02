Jeff Nichols is the foremost writer/director of earnest, emotional stories of familial relationships bound to the American Midwest working today. The Arkansas native launched his impressive career with the intimate crime drama Shotgun Stories in 2007, and he’s continued to touch on poignant themes in his subsequent projects. Take Shelter looked at prophecies of an impending apocalypse through the guise of paternal anxiety, Mud explored broken relationships with its non-traditional romantic hero, and Loving followed a critical moment in American history when the fight for mixed-race marital equality headed to the Supreme Court. Compared to these grounded films, the thought of Nichols taking on a supernatural adventure seemed like an odd change of pace. However, Nichols’s 2016 sci-fi road trip movie Midnight Special retains all the qualities that make his brand of storytelling so unique. It's an intimate look at a father’s love for a child whose abilities he can’t understand, essentially telling Superman from the perspective of Pa Kent. Midnight Special unfortunately underperformed, but it deserves to be heralded as one of the best superhero films of the decade.

Roy Tomlin (Michael Shannon) and his best friend Lucas (Joel Edgerton) live on the run, mysteriously drifting between various hotels and pit stops across the rural plains of Texas. Roy anxiously watches for media alerts that would suggest he’s hiding some sort of criminal activity, but in reality, he’s simply avoiding anyone who could detect his eight-year-old son Alton (Jaeden Martell). News reports state he’s the child’s abductor, but Roy knows that Alton’s secrets have made him highly desirable among powerful figures. Alton can significantly impact the weather and deliver complex coded messages. As a result, he inspires a local cult society under the leadership of Pastor Calvin Meyer (Sam Shepard), who believes that Alton’s words may be prophetic in nature. The stagnated satellite transitions earn the attention of surveillance forces, and NSA investigator Paul Sevier (Adam Driver) joins in the manhunt to find the Tomlins.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Nichols beautifully unveils the nature of Alton’s abilities through simple moments of father-son bonding. It's clear from his quick comprehension of reading material unsuited for an eight-year-old that Alton possesses advanced cognitive abilities, but Shannon doesn’t revel in his child’s knowledge or demand an explanation. There’s a semblance of normalcy to their conversations that hints at Roy’s many years of learning about his son’s powers.

Shannon is so often cast as eccentric weirdos and scenery-chewing villains, but Nichols brings out a sensitive side to the idiosyncratic actor. Roy is initially gruff when he talks to state troopers and other motel residents, but his stern attitude hides his fears about inadvertently revealing Alton’s powers. Even his brawls have a dramatic sensitivity to him, as Roy clearly isn’t an inherently violent person and has no training or experience. Nichols has a beautiful outlook on fatherhood; when Alton tells Roy that he need not worry about him considering the extent of his strength, he replies “I like worrying about you.”

Image via Warner Bros.

Nichols finds clever ways to build the superhero mythology without any real exposition dumps, and any reveals of Alton’s powers are only framed by their immediate emotional impact on the characters. Alton grows stronger when exposed to sunlight, and in order to avoid detection, Roy and Lucas are forced to transport him at night. Alton’s cries that he wants to go out in the sun have the same youthful mourning of a disappointed kid who wants to play outside, but they’re more impactful when you realize Alton is literally drained of his strength when kept in the darkness. Martell is captivating as the strange boy. He doesn’t over-accentuate Alton’s idiosyncrasies, but he has a matter-of-face tone of speaking that seems inherent to a child starved of having a normal group of friends his own age.

The rare moments in which Nichols takes the time to meticulously explain the mythology come from the analysis reports of Driver’s character, an elevated version of the government investigator archetype. Sevier doesn’t seek Alton out of personal ambition or indicate a strong affinity for his military employers; rather, he’s simply fascinated by Alton and his curious mind motivates his search. There’s a geeky charm that Driver brings that’s not dispassionate towards Alton’s feelings.

Image via Warner Bros.

Nichols is patient with unveiling the spectacle, teasing the minor manipulation of small-town objects in a fashion clearly inspired by Close Encounters of the Third Kind. While he was working with a larger budget than his earlier efforts, Nichols saves the most elaborate visuals for a wondrous final chase sequence where father and son are hunted through swamps by the U.S. Army. Alton connects with his homeworld in a parallel universe through striking visuals of colors and shapes alone; the term “Spielbergian” is often overused, but in the case of Midnight Special it feels well-merited.

Earning less than $7 million on a budget of $18 million, Midnight Special made less than Nichols’s awards contender Loving, released the same year. A March release date seemed like as good of a time as ever for a sensitive, original science fiction indie, but for one reason or another audiences didn’t respond to the film. It’s disheartening, as Nichols chose to invest in an original story rather than falling into the franchise machine like so many promising indie directors have before. Regardless, Midnight Special stands unique among his filmography and deserves the attention of superhero fans looking for a change of pace.

KEEP READING: Watch: Michael Shannon and Director Jeff Nichols Reunite for Short Film ‘Long Way Back Home’

'Hocus Pocus 2': First Teaser Trailer and Full Cast Revealed for Anticipated Sequel Which Includes 'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Who lit the black candle this time?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email