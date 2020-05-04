New ‘Twilight’ Book ‘Midnight Sun’ Announced; What Does This Mean for the Movies?

This morning, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer announced that the long-awaited book Midnight Sun would finally arrive on August 4th. Midnight Sun has had a dramatic history with parts of the uncompleted novel being leaked online in 2008. The book follows the events of Twilight but from Edward’s perspective. Meyer made the draft of the twelve leaked chapters available on her website, but felt that, “”If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story. In any case, I feel too sad about what has happened to continue working on Midnight Sun, and so it is on hold indefinitely.” Now that hold is off and the book will be released later this year.

We typically don’t cover book releases on Collider, but the release of Midnight Sun now raises the question of what happens with the Twilight film franchise. Love it or hate it, Twilight was a massive hit and the last movie in the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 earned $829 million worldwide. Lionsgate obviously wants another bite of this apple, and I imagine deals are going down behind the scenes to work on an adaptation of Midnight Sun.

That being said, if Midnight Sun does happen (and I imagine there’s too much money at stake for it to lay dormant), we should be prepared for recasting. Setting aside the fact that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson appear to be done with the series, you’ve also got the problem that Midnight Sun takes place in the past. It’s the events of Twilight, and neither Stewart nor Pattinson look like they could be in high school. So unless you somehow manage to convince both actors to reprise these roles and you pay for some digital de-aging, the smarter route is to simply recast. The world has no shortage of handsome-looking young people who want to act, and if Midnight Sun is supposed to be a new perspective anyway, why not get some new blood for this series?