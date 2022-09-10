What's better than a team of Avengers? The team of Midnight Suns! A new game heading our way includes some of our favorite heroes teaming up together, and they're teaming up to take out the power that is Lilith. Marvel's Midnight Suns brings together Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider, Nico, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel...do you get the idea? There are a lot of heroes in the mix and they're all ready to bring fans the best gaming experience.

The first Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Short will debut on YouTube on October 31 and is the first of five short videos that set up the story of Lilith and the history of the Midnight Suns. The information for the game reads as follows: "Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is a set of five short videos that reveal how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the core of the Midnight Suns."

"Before darkness falls, watch the Suns rise," the tagline reads and yes, like many of the comments on the video on YouTube, we are also wondering how this isn't a show that we can watch all the time. The teaser has the vibes of X-Men: The Animated Series and other Marvel adjacent cartoons like The Amazing Spider-Man in the way that it is shot and it does get you incredibly excited for the story being told.

Image via Marvel

Setting the story for the game, it does bring a lot of characters not yet introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the fold which should get fans excited. While Wolverine and Magik are going to peak the interest of the X-Men fans in us all, it is interesting to see the inclusion of Nico (who has made a live-action appearance in the television series The Runaways but has yet to come over into the larger MCU).

Still, this teaser is so good that it almost hurts that this isn't feeding into a larger show or movie. It was beautifully shot and the design of our heroes in their golden suits really gets you excited for the story that Marvel's Midnight Suns is going to tell but also again, if they wanted to just turn this into an animated series with a game companion, I don't think any of us are going to complain about it.