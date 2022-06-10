Marvel Entertainment has just released a new trailer for Midnight Suns, giving us a look into Lilith, Mother of Demons' dark hold over many of Marvel's most beloved characters. The game, which is a tactical RPG from Firaxis Games and 2K, will launch worldwide October 7, 2022.

Included in the trailer were several fan-favorite characters, from a demonized Hulk and Venom, who we see taken under Lilith's dark powers. On Spider-Man's side are Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Blade, Iron Man, and Ghost Rider. Accompanying the eclectic group of Marvel characters who come together in a dark and brooding conflict is "Master of Puppets" by Metallica, a fitting musical accompaniment to a game that centers on maybe the most sinister master of puppets, Lilith herself.

The new trailer revealed Spider-Man's presence as an unlockable character in the game. Yuri Lowenthal will voice your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Lowenthal previously voiced Spidey in PlayStation's games. However, Lowenthal will not be voicing that version of the hero. Players will play as a new and original superhero known as The Hunter. It will be your job as a player to assemble the elite group of heroes in ord to take down both Lilith and her evil Hydra allies.

Midnight Suns is currently available for pre-order in four different variations. The standard version of the game will retail for $59.99 and will only feature the base game. The standard version will only be on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The enhanced edition, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, will have console optimizations and five premium cosmetic skins. The enhanced edition will cost $69.99, ten dollars above the standard version. The digital+ edition will be available on all formats and will include 11 premium skins. The digital+ edition will cost $79.99. And, of course, for $99.99 you can purchase the legendary edition, which features 23 cosmetic skins and includes Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass. Information regarding what the season pass includes has not yet been released.

You can currently preorder the game, which will be released worldwide on October 7, 2022. Until then, however, you can watch the new cinematic trailer and maybe slip under Lilith's spell, or just revel in all of the exciting characters set to be included in the game, from the demonized Hulk and Venom to Spider-Man and his heroic allies: