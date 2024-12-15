Midsomer Murders is a classic British detective series by Caroline Graham focusing on outrageous murders. Whether someone is being skewered or eaten alive, the show never fails to entertain. The show also attracts audiences because of some surprising guest stars who make an appearance before they achieved movie star status. Celebrity cameos from some of the industry's greatest actors are not uncommon on Midsomer Murders, and one of those guest stars even went on to play Superman. On Henry Cavill's journey to Hollywood's A-list, he appeared in a moving Midsomer Murders episode called "The Green Man."

Cavill's Performance as an Unlikable Rabble-Rouser

The episode begins with the recovery of eight skeletons found in a local canal tunnel under restoration. Most of these skeletons are assumed to be from construction in the 19th century. However, one of them is notably younger than the rest. Dental records indicate the skeleton belonged to a man named Eric Edwards, who was reported missing in 1965. DCI Barnaby (John Nettles) decides to uncover this cold case and see if the history of the canal will reveal any connections to Eric. Meanwhile, he also follows up on a tip regarding some teenagers harassing a local hermit named Tom (David Bradley). This is where Cavill comes in.

Airing originally in 2003, "The Green Man" is the first episode of the seventh series of Midsomer Murders. Young Henry Cavill plays Simon Mayfield, and when he appears on screen, his superstar charisma makes him stand out among the teens depicted in the episode. Hermit Tom crosses the road with a fox, walking by a car in which it's implied that Simon is hooking up with a woman. Simon yells and shoves Tom, even stealing the old man's walking stick. Luckily, the fox attacks Simon, saving Tom from the assault. The scene is somber due to Simon's cruelty and lack of empathy.

"The Green Man"s Somber Story

Tom is an outsider in the community, and some of the residents are worried about how he is being treated by the local teens. Simon's assault isn't the first time Tom has been attacked; the teens also trashed Tom's camp in the woods, and shoot their guns aimlessly for fun. Tom's connection to nature is evident when he tells the teens that killing animals for no reason is wrong. One of the kids, Steven Curtis (Jamie Thomas King), threatens to shoot Tom in retaliation. Unafraid, Tom walks over and takes the gun away from him, throwing it into the woods.

Henry Cavill's final scene is when Simon gets a phone call to meet someone in the woods. Arriving, he walks over to another car, but steps on an animal trap, debilitating him. A mystery person gets out of the car and shoots him in the head; this prompts newly promoted inspector Troy (Daniel Casey) to be put in charge of the case. While some aspects of Midsomer Murders definitely seem like a product of its time, the themes of "The Green Man" still prove to be moving and profound. Not only does this episode mark what seems to be the end of Sergeant Troy and Barnaby's original partnership, but Tom's story is sad enough to bring viewers to tears.

Tom's Mysterious Connection to the Remains

The investigation into the murder of Simon ties into the murder of Eric Edwards seamlessly. Initially, Tom is suspected of Simon's murder, thanks to their prior altercation. And when another teenager is found murdered, Tom is arrested. A man named Lord Fitzgibbon (John Carlisle) expresses concern for Tom's mental health and proclaims he didn't kill those boys. He also believes Tom wouldn't survive in a psychiatric institution. This is where Eric Edwards' skeleton ties into Tom's story: Eric was his father.

Eric wasn't simply an alcoholic. He was a violent man who beat up both Tom and his mother. One night, Tom snapped, picking up an ax and hitting Eric to protect his mother, saving her from being killed. Tom is a misunderstood, vulnerable man who finds peace in the forest, even serving as a protector of nature. The empathetic way he is portrayed is surprisingly progressive. His social isolation is even sadder when his backstory is brought to light. Barnaby does what he believes is right: He covers up Tom's murder of his abusive father, not wishing to send Tom away for a 30-year-old crime. Henry Cavill's role as a cruel teenager was the catalyst for an episode that explores mental health, murder, and nature.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

