British TV's best-loved crime procedural is returning very soon. After debuting in 1997, Midsomer Murders has become a television institution across the pond, with John Nettles' DCI Tom Barnaby replaced in 2011 by the current chief inspector and Tom's younger cousin, John (Neil Dudgeon). Not only is the series a British icon, but Midsomer Murders has also been broadcast internationally in over 200 countries and territories, proving its widespread appeal. Now, after quite a wait since the start of Season 23, Radio Times has confirmed that the finale of the landmark season will be arriving on ITV on Sunday, November 10. However, this is set to be a special one-off episode to mark the end of the season, titled "Dressed to Kill". An official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Residents of Elverton-Cum-Latterly battle in a dominoes competition that dates back decades, but when the event occurs the same night as a drag queen fundraiser for a terminally ill teenager, the resulting clash of cultures is epic and deadly."

The episode will, of course, star Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby, as well as the returning Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, and Ted Lasso's Annette Badland as Dr. Fleur Perkins. The episode is also set to feature several guest stars, including the likes of Ace Bhatti, Suzanne Packer, Nigel Lindsay, and LJ Johnson.

Another Beloved British Detective Series is Eyeing Up its Next Season

Based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, BBC's Shetland is an enormous hit that has maintained its dedicated fanbase ever since its 2013 debut. Now more than a decade later, the rolling hills and gorgeous backdrop of the titular Scottish islands are set to return for Season 9. Officially, Shetland Season 9 will return to the BBC on Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. With plenty of crimes set ready to be solved with gentle wit and a cozy pace, Shetland's ninth season will carry on the series' trademark blend of intricate crime-solving and personal drama. An official synopsis for the upcoming ninth season reads:

"DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – [is] thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh's goes missing. The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

Midsomer Murders is officially returning on Sunday, November 10. You can catch the series right now on Prime Video.

