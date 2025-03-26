As exclusively revealed by Variety, the iconic Midsomer Murders is set to return to television for a groundbreaking 25th time, with production officially underway on the milestone outing. Debuting all the way back in 1997, British TV's best-loved crime procedural has gone through many pivotal changes throughout its almost 30 years on our screens, most notably when John Nettles' DCI Tom Barnaby was sadly replaced in 2011 by the current chief inspector — and Tom's younger cousin — John (Neil Dudgeon).

Dudgeon is confirmed to be returning as the chief crime solver of the British countryside murder hot spot, with a selection of fan-favorite characters also set to return. This includes Nick Hendrix, Ted Lasso's Annette Badland, and Fiona Dolman, who all return to a series beloved across the world, with its broad appeal seemingly continuing to rise. In a statement, Dudgeon expressed his excitement about getting back to the scene of the Midsomer crime, saying, "It’s fantastic to be filming Midsomer again. The scripts are all great, full of intrigue and mystery, so I’m very excited for you to see them." He then added:

"Our writers, who seem so normal, have come up with yet more extraordinary ways for the residents of Midsomer to despatch their neighbours, which is fun and slightly worrying; I work with these people! And, of course, the cast and crew are all back together, and it’s great to see everyone and hear all the news and gossip. It’s just like living in a village in Midsomer! I hope you all love them when they are finished."

'Midsomer Murders' Will Soon Overtake the Episode Count of Other Iconic Detective Series

Image via ITV

The planned 25th season of Midsomer Murders will officially see the show hit the 144-episode mark, a new height that those behind the first 1997 season could've never dreamed of. Sporting an impressive 85% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, this new episode count doesn't just contain quantity but quality. Come the debut of the coming 25th season's finale episode, Midsomer Murders will have officially overtaken a selection of other iconic detective series' episode counts, including Poirot, Columbo, and Vera, with the latter having only just recently ended following a 14-year run. How much more Midsomer Murders will there be? Only time will tell, but, as popularity grows, the end looks to be far into the distance.

For more updates on Midsomer Murders and other famous detective series, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.