‘Midsommar’ Stars Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor Praise One Another in a New BTS Clip

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has released a new Midsommar behind-the-scenes clip featuring the film’s stars, Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor. Director Ari Aster‘s sophomore feature film, also released by A24, follows a fateful trip to a remote Swedish village taken by couple-on-the-rocks Dani (Pugh) and Christian (Reynor) along with their friends Mark (Will Poulter) and Josh (William Jackson Harper). Dani, deep in grief after the unexpected deaths of her entire family, soon gets a front seat to all of the unique traditions the villagers have in celebrating the midsummer season.

In the clip, which is comprised of interviews conducted during filming, Pugh opens up about her primary desire to join Midsommar: the chance to work with Reynor and Poulter.

“Working with Jack is something that I’d been wanting to do for quite some time. That was the same with Will. So, when Ari said that Jack was in it and Will was in it, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I get to spend my summer with two of the most amazing boys,’ and it’s been a joy to work with both of them.”

Reynor also had the chance to weigh in on what it was like working with Pugh, depicting their working relationship at notably more amiable than the relationship their characters have onscreen.

“[Florence is] really brilliant and I was really keen to do a film with her,” Reynor revealed in his interview. “We’ve had a great time together. She’s a great laugh and she’s a brilliant, brilliant performer.”

Pugh also shared her ultimate hopes for what she would like viewers to see and take away from Midsommar:

“I think we want people to see the flaws in people, not just one baddie and not just one character. I think we all want them to forget that it’s a horror. I think that’s the main thing and Ari is really adamant that he wants it to be a break-up film. I think we want to make it seem that we are complex and it doesn’t necessarily mean that Harga’s style of living makes it simpler — but it certainly makes it prettier.”

For more behind-the-scenes goodness, check out our additional coverage on a Midsommar interview clip with Ari Aster and Jack Reynor. Midsommar is now available to rent or buy on DVD / Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD.

Check out the full Midsommar clip below: