The Big Picture Midsommar's Director's Cut will screen in theaters on the actual Summer Solstice, promising an uncomfortable yet delightful experience for fans.

Ari Aster's experimental themes of faith, grief, and loss in Midsommar drown viewers with idyllic scenery before hitting them with unexpected horror.

Despite mixed audience responses, Midsommar received critical acclaim for performances, story, and cinematography, grossing $48 million worldwide.

Ari Aster’s folk horror flick Midsommar is returning to theatres to make the audience uncomfortable once again, on the biggest screen possible. The announcement comes as A24 and IMAX are gearing up to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor starrer. But that’s not it, the makers are bringing the extended Midsommar: Director’s Cut which will screen on the actual Summer Solstice this June.

The psychological horror follows Dani and Christian, a couple going through regular relationship troubles. While Dani is needy, Christian is distant in the relationship, but things take a turn for the worse when they travel to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival. And what began as a sublime retreat to reignite the spark in their relationship, quickly turns into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

While Aster is known for his experimental themes and his work is generally not for the faint of heart, with Midsommar he takes a leap into themes of faith, grief, and loss. The movie purposefully drowns its viewers with idyllic scenery so that the horror aspects hit all the more unexpectedly and feel a lot more messed up. There’s no way to prepare a viewer for the horrors in store for this feature, reliving it on the big screen again, will be a delight for its fans.

Due to its themes and presentation, the movie divided its audience and got mixed responses from critics and fans. However, the performances, story, and cinematography were universally acclaimed. Midsommar holds an approval rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $48 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $9 million. Aster and Pugh garnered critical acclaim for their vision and performance, respectively.

The Team Behind ‘Midsommar’

The movie cast an ensemble including Pugh as Dani, Reynor as her boyfriend Christian, Will Poulter as Mark, William Jackson Harper as Josh, Vilhelm Blomgren as Pelle, Archie Madekwe as Simon, Ellora Torchia as Connie, Gunnel Fred as Siv, Isabelle Grill as Maja, Lars Väringer as Sten, Henrik Norlén as Ulf and Anders Beckman as Arne. Further rounding off the cast are Julia Ragnarsson, Anki Larsson, Anna Åström, Liv Mjönes, Mats Blomgren, Louise Peterhoff, Agnes Rase, Katarina Weidhagen, Björn Andrésen, Lennart R. Svensson, Tove Skeidsvoll, Anders Back, Dag Andersson and Hampus Hallberg.

Midsommar: Director’s Cut will premiere in theatres on June 20. You can check out our review here.