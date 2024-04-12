The Big Picture Midsommar is based in Sweden but it was shot in Hungary due to budget constraints.

Almost all scenes, including the village and sacrifice scenes, were filmed in Budakeszi, Hungary.

Some scenes were shot at Korda Studios in Etyek, Hungary, and in Brooklyn, New York.

If you watched Midsommar and thought, "Wow, I'd love to go to Sweden to see the rolling countryside and enjoy its vastness minus all the gory sacrifice," that's too bad! But that's only because Midsommar was not even filmed in Sweden; it was just meant to look like it was. Midsommar is a visually impressive film that takes the old adage of "Don't judge a book by its cover" to extreme lengths. The film is picturesque on the outside and downright menacing on the inside. If you want to experience places like you saw in the A24 hit, then you need to head to Hungary. Ari Aster's Midsommar is about Dani (Florence Pugh), who travels with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) to a rare and exquisite midsummer festival in the Swedish countryside. Dani is fresh off the trauma from learning that her sister murdered their parents and then committed suicide, and that tragedy is the only thing keeping Dani and Christian together. The two travel as a couple with some other friends to the small pastoral village, but things aren't as sunshine and happy-go-lucky as they seem. Eventually, Dani and company learn that the village is run by a pagan cult with sinister plans.

Why Did Ari Aster Shoot 'Midsommar' in Hungary?

One thing that stands out in Midsommar, other than the incredibly uncomfortable lingering camera effects, the focus on facial expressions, and all the weird screaming, is how beautiful the scenes are. For such a creepy and depressing storyline, the imagery is impeccable. In an interview with Vulture, Aster stated that while he was working on his shot sequence and cinematography for Midsommar, he was scouting locations to build the set from scratch for the Hårga village. Because money was an issue, Aster and his crew decided to film in Hungary instead.

Henrick Svensson was the production designer who was tasked with building out the set, and he and Aster spent extensive time researching Swedish folklore to design the proper set pieces. Also, according to the press notes for Midsommar, another big reason they had to film in Hungary is because Sweden only allows film crews to film for up to eight hours a day. This would've made filming difficult because it restricted their access to sunlight, which was pivotal to filming. Hungary wasn't without its rules for filming either, though. The press notes also state that all the set designs built in Hungary had to be built on poles because their structures couldn't physically touch the ground.

What Parts of 'Midsommar' Were Shot In Hungary?

Almost all the scenes were shot on location in Hungary, especially those occurring in the village of the midsummer festival. Budakeszi, Hungary is where all of these commune scenes were shot, including the one with the yellow A-frame cabin, the large outdoor dinner table, and the final sacrifice scenes. The utopian countryside with rolling hills and bright skies in Budakeszi was the perfect place for Svensson to build the set. There is a real village in Sweden called Hårga, just like the fictional one in Midsommar, but you won't find the same type of cabins and homes as we see in the film. Aster and Svensson visited Hälsingland, Sweden to take inspiration for the majority of their set pieces. Hälsingland is full of rich, dark history and has many museums that depict their ancient rituals.

This is what Aster aimed to recreate with many of the murals and symbols seen in Midsommar, so even though it was filmed in Hungary, it was still believable to the ancient history of Sweden. In the press notes, it also states that Aster flew out true Hårga villagers from Sweden to make the village seem more authentic. Even though the story of Midsommar isn't true, Aster's knack for detail and incorporating real Swedish folklore into his film created a warped world where fantasy and reality connect. If you knew what some of the symbols in the background of the film meant, you might have been able to figure out what happens to Dani by the end. That's how in-depth Aster was with the folklore.

Did Aster Shoot Midsommar Anywhere Else?

The scene where Dani sees Christian kiss Maja (Isabelle Grill) before being crowned May Queen was still shot in Hungary, but this time at Korda Studios in Etyek. This was the only scene in the village that was shot in a post-production-type studio. Besides that scene, Dani's apartment and the beginning scenes of Midsommar were shot in Brooklyn, New York. Those heart-wrenching scenes of despair and grief were shot in Brooklyn in apartments that were already there, so no new sets were required. The difference in mood and lighting between the Brooklyn apartment and the Hårga village is stark. Audiences expect a scene illustrating loss to be dark, but they don't expect ritualistic sacrifice and death to be shown in broad daylight surrounded by flowers and smiles. That type of polarity in Midsommar is what makes it so interesting and downright sinister.

