The Big Picture A24's iconic film Midsommar re-released in over 300 IMAX theaters, grossing $400,000 on Thursday.

Director Ari Aster remains A24's top talent, despite his latest film Beau is Afraid underperforming.

A24 establishes itself as a major studio with growing budgets, hitting success with Civil War and Midsommar.

One of A24’s most widely acclaimed films, Midsommar was re-released on Thursday in over 300 domestic IMAX theaters, continuing the studio’s streak of IMAX-only re-releases for some of its most culturally significant titles. The festival coincided with the debut of A24’s latest hit, Civil War, and began in March with Alex Garland’s Ex Machina. It continued in April with Ari Aster’s Hereditary, and in May with the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.

Originally released in 2019 and also directed by Aster, Midsommar made $400,000 on Thursday in around 340 domestic IMAX theaters. This takes the film’s total stateside gross to around $28 million. The horror film concluded its global theatrical run with just under $50 million, against a reported budget of $9 million. By comparison, Hereditary also made $400,000 and Ex Machina grossed $260,000 in their respective re-releases in March and April. Uncut Gems grossed $204,000 from around 325 theaters in May, which means that Aster remains the studio’s biggest in-house star director, despite the major under-performance of his latest film, Beau is Afraid. Released in 2023, the surreal comedy tapped out with around $11 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $35 million.

A24 is on its way to establishing itself as a mid-major Hollywood studio, as it ramps up budgets after a decade of producing and distributing small genre films. Directed by Garland, Civil War was granted A24’s biggest budget yet — a reported $50 million — and ended up grossing around $115 million worldwide. It’s the studio’s second-biggest hit of all time, behind the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. Midsommar, on the other hand, ranks among the top 10 A24 movies ever.

'Midsommar' Grossed Nearly $50 Million Worldwide In Its Original Release

Starring Florence Pugh as a grieving young woman, Midsommar is a slow-burn horror that follows an American couple as they get sucked into a murderous cult in the Swedish countryside. The movie received widespread acclaim upon its release, drawing particular praise for Pugh’s central performance, Aster’s tight grip on the dreadful tone, Bobby Krlic’s haunting score, and Pawel Pogorzelski’s ravishing cinematography. Midsommar holds a “fresh” 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Haleigh Foutch described it as a “a visceral, overwhelming experience” that culminates in “a challenging emotional payoff that doesn't offer easy answers.”

Midsommar divided audiences, who awarded it a rather low C+ CinemaScore. The movie also featured William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe and Will Poulter. The Midsommar re-release comes on the heels of several notable re-issues this year, including Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and The Mummy, and more recently, the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.