After the success of 2018’s Hereditary, filmmaker Ari Aster became one of the most influential voices in horror. Of course, we were all dying to see what new nightmares Aster would conjure in his sophomore feature, and we were not disappointed. Midsommar hit theaters in 2019, gifting us what’s arguably the best performance in Florence Pugh’s brilliant career, a gruesome satire of white supremacy, and a touching exploration of mental health, trauma, and toxic relationships. All of that is served with Aster’s unique knack for gore under the ever-shining sunlight of Swedish summer. Midsommar is so good that even its 148-minute runtime is not enough to scare away horror fans. In fact, when the credits roll, we actually want more of Aster’s psychedelic cult journey. Fortunately, Aster released the Director’s Cut of Midsommar just a few months after the movie hit theaters.

Boasting 23 extra minutes for a 171-minute total runtime, Midsommar’s Director’s Cut has some minor changes spread all over it. Some scenes are presented from a different angle, and Aster tweaks some of the sound effects of key moments. In addition, some specific scenes run a few extra seconds longer to highlight the amazing performances of Pugh and the entire cast. These changes are almost undetectable for the average moviegoer and don’t impact the final product enough to justify the existence of two different versions of Midsommar. However, a good chunk of the extra 23 minutes of Midsommar’s Director’s Cut does have a lasting impact by underlining the movie’s political undertone, giving Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) the opportunity to discuss their relationship, and even adding a whole new pagan ritual that explains the final fate of one of the side characters.

Midsommar’s Director’s Cut Deepens Dani and Christian’s Relationship

Midsommar revolves around Dani while she tries to deal with the grief of losing her sister and parents in a murder-suicide, all the while she remains part of an abusive relationship. The theatrical version of the movie already does an excellent job of showing how Christian is an awful boyfriend, but the Director’s Cut reinforces how the young man doesn’t refrain from gaslighting Dani to get what he wants. Right at the beginning of the movie, before the whole gang goes to Sweden, the Director’s Cut of Midsommar has additional footage showing how Christian invites Dani to join their friends' trip, pretending his cowardice is actually a romantic move. Christian wants to break up with Dani, but he doesn’t have the guts to do this while she’s still grieving. So, he comes up with a make-believe story about how he’s a romantic boyfriend who was preparing a surprise for his girlfriend by inviting her on a Eurotrip. That’s gaslighting in its pure form, making us hate Christian a little bit more than in the theatrical cut.

There’s also an extra confrontation scene between Josh (William Jackson Harper) and Christian, arguing about their thesis subjects. Josh makes it clear that Christian is stealing his hard work. Christian feels entitled to study the Hårga, even though Josh dedicated years of his life to putting everything together. This scene again underlines how Christian is a prick and how unfair it is for the Hårga to force Josh to share his research with his white friend.

Despite the movie’s best efforts to make us hate Christian, one new scene also gives the character some extra layers. This seven-minute scene represents the most significant addition to the Director’s Cut, as it features a whole new ritual and a heated discussion between Dani and Christian. During their conversation, Dani reveals how unsatisfied she is with her relationship, which makes the ending of Midsommar all the more believable. However, Christian also bares his soul, confessing to being conflicted about abandoning Dani when she needed the most and how he feels forced to remain in a relationship he doesn’t want anymore. It’s a deeply dramatic moment that shows how Aster writes complex characters filled with contradictions that make them more interesting.

The Director’s Cut of Midsommar Underlines the Movie’s Political Message

Image via A24

With Midsommar, Aster tried to convey a powerful message about how white supremacy groups grow their ranks with promises of community and support. However, some people missed the movie’s point entirely, which might explain why the Director’s Cut has almost two extra minutes of road trip in which we learn Josh carries the “The Secret Nazi Language of the Uthark” to tease Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) about the use of runes by Nazi Germany. The book is still part of the theatrical cut, appearing in Christian’s bedroom. However, with the car trip scene, Aster makes sure every audience member will realize there’s an uncomfortable connection between white supremacists and Nordic traditions.

An expanded dialogue also reinforces the Hårga needs to invite outsiders for breeding purposes, as they want to keep their bloodline pure while respecting the incest taboo. This line also supports the idea the Hårga are obsessed with race, as the only outsiders who can become breeders are white people. The conversation in which Christian realizes he was chosen to have sex with Maja (Isabelle Grill) is also extended for the same purpose.

The Hårga Rituals Expanded

The Director’s Cut of Midsommar also spends more time with the Hårga rituals that fascinated audiences. For instance, there are three extra minutes in the welcoming scene when Dani gets to the community. During this time, we are introduced to a ritual in which some of the Hårga burn meat on a massive fire that can never be extinguished, a symbol of harmony and communion. This extra ritual scene foreshadows the movie’s ending, in which Christian is sacrificed to the flames at Dani’s request.

Other extended ritual scenes include the meal right before the elderly couple’s suicide, in which we can understand more clearly how a young Hårga girl is flirting with Mark (Will Poulter). Just like Christian was chosen to be part of the trip to become a breeder, Mark was supposed to serve the same purpose. That is until he defiled the Hårga’s ancestor’s tree and became an early sacrifice. The elderly suicide also has a few seconds of extra footage. Finally, when Dani is crying after witnessing the disturbing ritual, we can see some Hårga people arranging chairs on the stage where the May Queen will sit at the movie's end.

Right before Dani and Christian’s discussion, the seven-minute extra scene of the Director’s Cut also shows a ritual in which a Hårga child offers herself to be drowned in a river as a sacrifice. This ritual is essential to understanding what happens to Connie (Ellora Torchia). Connie disappears in the middle of the movie, and her drowned body reemerges when the Hårga performs their final ritual right before the credits roll. Thanks to this extra scene, we know Connie was eventually drowned in the place of the Hårga child.

While it’s easy to understand why A24 asked Aster to trim down Midsommar’s runtime before its theatrical release, the Director’s Cut proves that sometimes more is better. The extra scenes of the Director’s Cut fortify the movie’s political message while also deepening some characters’ relationships. Finally, it gives Connie’s death a deeper purpose, showing how ASter has planned a story without plot holes.