Family is complicated. Everybody who has ever had outsiders over at a family event, or gone to someone else's family for a day knows how complex interpersonal dynamics are, with previous history only known to some people, causing awkward moments, laughter, and tension. After surviving the holiday season, most of us have been in that exact position. However, it is doubtful you've ever been in such a complicated social setting as the gathering in Netflix's Midsummer Night.

This Nordic family drama follows the gathering of Carina (Pernilla August) and Johannes' (Dennis Storhøi) family and friends for the celebration of Midsummer. However, despite many laughs, nearly everybody sitting around the table holds a secret, with the main premise of the show being that Carina and Johannes are getting divorced and have invited everyone around to tell them. However, as Carina continuously delays revealing the truth, the tension rises. Not only is Midsummer Night a fantastic display of balancing conflicting storylines and tensions, but its use of perspective also makes our feelings towards the characters incredibly dynamic.

A Colorful Cast of Secretive Characters Heightens the Tension Throughout 'Midsummer Night'

Despite the fact there are 13 members at the table, it never really becomes confusing as to how each character feels about each other. We are always aware of how sisters Hanne (Amalia Holm) and Helena (Sofia Tjelta) are polar opposites, with Hanne being a heavy drinker and wilder person than the straight-laced and "always in control" Helena, as well as how that complicates their relationship with their mother, Carina, with Helena feeling ignored. Because of this tension, it makes the pay-off with Darius' brother, Robert (Eirik Hallert) admitting he likes Helena far more satisfying.

Furthermore, the way Darius' parents, Tabur (Kadir Talabani) and Elin (Liv Bernhoft Osa) provide balance for Darius in his relationship with Hanne, who has cheated on him, is fascinating to witness, as Tabur is quieter and more perceptive, urging caution before judging Hanne, whereas Elin doesn't even know because she is so focused on throwing the perfect wedding. Without those two characters, Darius' conflict over whether to move past Hanne's adultery would feel one-sided, as we wouldn't understand why he might stay.

What makes all of these tense dynamics so entertaining to watch is the way they simply bubble under the surface in most scenes. Watching everybody try and stay joyful when we know that they have a million thoughts racing beneath their surface, whether it is Darius and Hanne individually wondering how to proceed with the fact she has cheated or Johannes getting more and more tense as the day goes on, makes every comedic scene fun to watch yet also unpredictable. In the moments where characters snap, like Johannes does after losing one of the games and being made fun of, or Helena being angry with her sister in front of everyone over a potato sack race, the explosion of tension feels like a volcanic eruption that has been brewing for so long we're almost relieved to finally see these feelings out in the open.

Different Perspectives Keep Our Feelings Towards Characters in 'Midsummer Night' Dynamic

The most impressive part of Midsummer Night is the use of flashbacks, which give us different perspectives on contentious events. For example, we learn through repeated flashbacks that Darius knows of Hanne's adultery, with one scene being from Hanne's perspective and the other from Darius's perspective. We also find out that Lysander (Kim Falk), Hanne's ex, who we at first don't understand why he's been invited, has a brain tumor and could die soon and wants to see the woman he loves. Perhaps the biggest turn around we get is with Håkan (Christopher Wollter), Corina's brother, and his girlfriend, Sara (Fanny Klefelt). When the two arrive, we first notice the 30-year age gap, which sets up Håkan as some kind of sleazeball. However, by seeing how the two met, we see a very natural chemistry between the two. Each time we get a new perspective on characters, our sympathy grows, proving that everybody has their own side to every tale.

Midsummer Night is certainly a TV series for you to watch if you enjoy a messy family drama. With only 5 half-hour episodes, the miniseries is an absolute breeze to watch and keeps you entertained throughout. With the colorful cast of characters and skillful use of flashbacks, Midsummer Night is able to guide us through so many different interpersonal dynamics without confusing us. In the end, despite how complex and frustrating family can be, this show teaches us that family is still what matters most.

