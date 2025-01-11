Netflix has become home to the 2019 war epic, Midway, which has been garnering popularity over the last few weeks. The film is based on the six months between WWII's infamous Pearl Harbor attack and the Battle of Midway that occurred around the Midway Atoll and was a turning point in the war that turned the tides in the U.S.'s favor. Roland Emmerich's Midway, which is a remake of Henry Fonda and Charlton Heston's movie of the same name, succeeds in paying tribute to the past by presenting multiple sides to the conflict, from the pains of strategy to the breathlessness of the sky.

What Is Roland Emmerich's 'Midway' About?

Close

Midway revolves around the preparations that led up to the Battle of Midway, tapping into the sociopolitical tensions at the time while also fleshing out the lives of military personnel. It opens up with the surprise attack by the Japanese army at Pearl Harbor, which caused immense damage to the army and the airforce. After the attack, a new Admiral had to step up to the plate as the former was killed, but he had an egregious task ahead of him. Admiral Nimitz (Woody Harrelson) needed to respond to the attack and prepare for future ones while leading a force of largely inexperienced soldiers with incredibly low morale.