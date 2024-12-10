2019 was a glorious year for movies, with nine different films eclipsing the fabled $1 billion mark at the box office, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and more. However, one film that only earned $127 million and was critically maligned but beloved by audiences has found success on streaming five years later. Woody Harrelson stars alongside Patrick Wilson in Midway, the WWII epic that recently began streaming on Netflix and has jumped to the #7 spot. Midway, simply put, tells the story of the Battle of Midway that took place in 1942, told by the leaders and sailors who fought in it. The film earned a 42% score from critics and a 92% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Wes Tooke wrote the screenplay for Midway and Roland Emmerich directed the film. Emmerich is known for his work on war and disaster films, including The Day After Tomorrow, the pandemic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal that has been a streaming hit of late, and he also worked on 10,000 BC, the historical fantasy adventure film following a mammoth hunter in 10,000 BC. Some of Emmerich’s most famous work came from directing Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence. Will Smith starred in the first alien invasion film but did not return for the sequel and was replaced in the lead role by Liam Hemsworth. Emmerich also worked with his Midway star Patrick Wilson several years later on Moonfall, the sci-fi disaster epic that also stars Halle Berry and is still missing a streaming home.

What Else Have the Stars of ‘Midway’ Been in Recently?

Patrick Wilson is an acclaimed horror actor known for his work in The Conjuring franchise, but he’s also worked on other scary terrors such as Annabelle Comes Home, Insidious: The Red Door, and The Nun II. He also made waves for his role opposite Jason Momoa in both Aquaman movies. As for Harrelson, he’s known for his role opposite Matthew McConaughey in the first season of True Detective, but he also recently teamed up with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum for Fly Me to the Moon, which was a few years after playing the famous comic book role of Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Midway stars Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson and was directed by Roland Emmerich.

