Roland Emmerich isn't a man you’d typically associate with heartfelt, grounded storytelling, as his career is best known for bombastic blockbusters like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow. However, Emmerich stepped into new territory with Midway, an ambitious World War II drama that aimed to pay tribute to the troops while recreating one of history’s most pivotal, and perhaps lesser-known, battles. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast including the likes of Dennis Quaid (Reagan), Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Released in 2019, Midway tells the story of the Battle of Midway, a decisive clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy that marked a turning point in the Pacific Theater. The official synopsis reads:

“Midway centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.”

Midway Atoll is a tiny group of islands in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean and is considered part of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Midway’s location made it a key strategic point in the Pacific, particularly during World War II. It served as a critical naval base for the United States, providing a refueling and resupply station for ships and aircraft, and that made it a key target for the Japanese Navy. The battle was a key turning point in the war and put the Japanese on the back foot.

Should I Check Out 'Midway' When It Lands on Netflix?

Despite Emmerich’s best efforts to deliver a tribute to the soldiers who fought in this monumental battle, the film received a mixed reception from critics, landing a 42% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While some praised its historical accuracy and large-scale battle sequences, others felt the character development and dialogue fell short. However, probably more relevantly, the film has an outstanding 92% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter which represents what the non-professional viewers made of the film.

Midway arrives on Netflix on December 1. Be sure to check it out, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates on all your favorite movies and television shows.

Get Netflix