The secret ingredient to any satisfyingly chilling horror story is taking something so universal and grounded, and subverting that very aspect to be scarier than it is. Children, the most defenseless and innocent individuals in our community, are often the subject of some of the most disturbing stories shown onscreen — because of our innate trust in their purity. But movies like The Omen, Orphan, and Children of the Corn, just to name a few, have turned that naivety on its head. One such series garnering praise from none other than Stephen King (author of The Shining) is The Midwich Cuckoos, a modern retelling of the famous novel that elevates the familiar trope of wicked children to entirely new heights. Sharing his view on Threads, King called The Midwich Cuckoos “a brilliant re-imagining of John Wyndham’s classic sci-fi horror novel” and expressed surprise that the series hadn’t generated more talk since its release in 2022.

Developed by David Farr for Sky Max but available to stream in the U.S. on AMC+, The Midwich Cuckoos is helmed by Alice Troughton and boasts an impressive ensemble. Keeley Hawes, known for her roles in Bodyguard, Line of Duty, It’s A Sin, The Durrells, and Finding Alice, stars as Dr. Susannah Zellaby, a woman at the center of this disturbing phenomenon. Max Beesley plays DCI Paul Haynes, while Aisling Loftus, Ukweli Roach, Lara Rossi, Synnøve Karlsen, Indica Watson, Adiel Magaji, and Samuel West round out a talented ensemble bringing darkly complex characters to life. With each character contributing to a sense of growing tension and foreboding action, the series works to perfectly capture the isolation and fear that runs through The Midwich Cuckoos to offer a haunting exploration of the nature of evil and the fragility of the human spirit.

John Wyndham's Adaptation Proves That the Third Time Is a Charm

The story of The Midwich Cuckoos is adapted from Wyndham’s iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. In the previous two big-screen adaptation, the original title had been changed to Village Of The Damned. The first one was a chilling 1960s black and white film directed by Wolf Rilla that featured George Sanders, Barbara Shelley, and Laurence Naismith. The story underwent a Hollywood reinterpretation in 1995 by John Carpenter, famed director of the Halloween franchise. In the Carpenter version, the setting was changed to North Carolina instead of England. The movie also starred a cast of heavyweights at the time, including Christopher Reeve, Kirstie Alley, and Mark Hamill, portraying a group of eerie alien children with glowing orange eyes and supernatural abilities. In the latest iteration, The Midwich Cuckoos, flourishes under the longer format of a series, staying faithful to the original material, albeit with slight modifications to make it more contemporary.

Hawes stars as the talented psychotherapist Dr. Zellaby, called upon to assist those impacted by the enigmatic occurrences in Midwich, an idyllic commuter town near London. Her daughter, Cassie (Karlsen), is among the women who find themselves inexplicably pregnant and is deeply troubled by the origins of this mystery. Beesley plays the role of the community law enforcer, DCI Haynes, oblivious to the growing menacing force in the seemingly tranquil town. The overarching theme of the series is the growing paranoia as the town realizes these children are far from ordinary. For starters, they age twice as fast as normal kids, possess mind-controlling abilities with glowing yellow eyes, and share a telepathic bond.

‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ Transcends Its Supernatural Storyline

The series plays on our collective fear of evil lurking in the mundane. Midwich appears to be a typical town with charming homes, horse stables, and a well-regarded school. However, a bizarre incident one spring evening forever alters the town. The disturbance begins with electrical fluctuations, followed by a complete blackout. Residents suddenly fall unconscious, communication devices fail, and the town becomes inaccessible. Normalcy returns after 12 hours as everyone regains consciousness. While at first everything seems fine, the panic is dialed up to a fever pitch when it becomes apparent that, suddenly and without any reason, every woman of childbearing age in the vicinity is pregnant. More alarmingly, the children born from this event possess disturbing powers and begin to manipulate their parents. Soon, people begin to question the origins and intentions of these children.

The series, in addressing contemporary issues, even has the elements of a classic Western, with its motif of uninvited guests descending upon a small town. At the time of Wyndham’s novel’s release, terminating a pregnancy was neither safe nor legal; the series explores this topic in a way that sheds light on the mysterious events, prompts crucial discussion about the politicization of female bodies, and sheds light on colonialist attitudes and the battle for survival.

‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ Excels in Making a Supernatural Event Feel Relatable

Like many tales set in quaint towns, The Midwich Cuckoos illuminates the claustrophobic undercurrent of universally accepted societal norms. By exploring our need for a perfect family life in an attractive commuter town with reputable schools, a bustling high street, and pricey homes, the series exposes the risks of subliminal thinking and herd mentality. At the same time, there’s an uneasy familiarity in the plot’s themes of external threats, control, and governmental oversight with all too familiar experiences for everyone during the lockdown period. Ultimately, The Midwich Cuckoos across its seven episodes, is a masterful blend of various genres that deserves a watch. The story, a faithful adaptation of the iconic novel, gets the modern treatment it deserves by incorporating elements of an edge-of-your-seat thriller with science fiction, and horror for a truly suspenseful and chilling experience that is also one of the quickest binges you'll just devour.

The Midwich Cuckoos is available to stream on AMC+ in the U.S.

