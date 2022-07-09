Super Mario fans and LEGO enthusiasts will be excited with the LEGO Group’s latest announcement about a new adult product line that features Mario’s most iconic nemesis: The Mighty Bowser, the largest LEGO Bowser to date. This latest product derived from LEGO and Nintendo’s partnership, which began in 2020, includes an impressive total of 2,807 pieces. This upcoming set was announced concurrently with the release of a 3-minute video posted on the official LEGO YouTube channel.

The notable size of this LEGO recreation of the fire-breathing King of the Koopas contributes to making this set incredibly rich in details, which was the Group’s intent from the beginning stages of the project’s development. “Because the bigger you build something out of LEGO bricks, the more detail you can put in.” Senior Designer Carl Merriam explains in the trailer. To top it off, this set is complete with controllable movements, like opening and closing his mouth or moving his tail, as well as the ability to shoot out a fireball if you pull the trigger on his shell.

Whether it’s intended to build, play, or display, the figurine will likely make an excellent acquisition for fans with its newly designed characteristics that recreate the iconic look of Bowser as faithfully as possible. When you pick it up, he even looks like he is jumping. And he will indeed jump as he enters into battle against LEGO Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach, for fans who already own either of these sets.

Image via Lego

RELATED: LEGO Unveils 'Avatar' Set Featuring Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls

Merriam also had these words to share about the well-known and well-loved antagonist: “Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril. Since we launched LEGO Super Mario two years ago, we’ve been on such a journey – gradually expanding with the most iconic and recognizable characters of the LEGO Super Mario universe.”

He further added:

“Adding LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many adult fans of LEGO. He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

LEGO’s Adult line incorporates a varied catalogue of Super Mario-themed building kits, each designed with the intent to evoke in fans the nostalgia of playing Mario as part of their childhood and teenage years. Other Super Mario-related products include Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course.

The Mighty Bowser will be available for purchase from October 1 for the price of 269.99 USD.

Also, check out the box cover below:

Image via Lego