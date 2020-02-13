Emilio Estevez Officially Back for ‘Mighty Ducks’ Disney+ Series, Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look

There is a very specific window of 27-to-39-year-olds who are having the most dangerously nostalgic week of our gotdang lives right now. First, Rick Moranis un-retires for a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, followed closely by the news that Disney+ is reviving The Mighty Ducks for a 10-episode series. Today, the streamer revealed that Emilio Estevez has officially closed a deal to return as Coach Gordon Bombay and I’m not sure how much more our eight-ish-years-post-college hearts can take. If you’re in this age bracket I sincerely urge you not to read Vulture’s “100 Best Emo Songs” list published today, it might actually kill you. If Jordan Peele announces that Gargoyles reboot tomorrow there’s going to be pandemonium in the streets set to Now That’s What I Call Music 4.

Anyway, here’s what Estevez had to say in a statement:

“Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, added this:

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist. For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The series is set in modern-day Minnesota, where the once-scrappy Mighty Ducks have evolved into a villainous powerhouse. When a 12-year-old named Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the team, he and his mother (Lauren Graham) set out to assemble a whole new crew of misfits with the help of Estevez’s Coach Bombay.

Check out a look at Estevez’s return behind-the-scenes below. The Mighty Ducks is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.