‘The Mighty Ducks’ Disney+ Series: Lauren Graham to Star, Emilio Estevez in Talks

The Mighty Ducks are ready quack again, as Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Brady Noon (Good Boys) are set to star in a Disney+ series based on the hit ’90s franchise about a rag-tag youth hockey team, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Emilio Estevez is in talks to reprise his role as Gordon Bombay, though it’s unclear whether he’d be the team’s coach, the commissioner of the league, or merely a fan these days.

Set in present day Minnesota, the 10-episode series finds the Mighty Ducks having evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series, which starts production this month in Vancouver, and is expected to debut on the streaming service later this year. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three Mighty Ducks movies, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series, which hails from ABC Signature Studios.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as showrunners, while James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers, with Griffiths directing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

In addition to Gilmore Girls, Graham starred on NBC’s Parenthood, and she can currently be seen on the network’s new drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which premiered in January. Her other credits include Bad Santa, Evan Almighty, and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. She’s represented by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.

Noon recently made a strong impression as Thor in the Universal comedy Good Boys. The young actor got his start on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and he’ll soon be seen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the comedy Marry Me. He’s repped by the Gersh Agency and Marilyn Zitner Management.

No word on whether there will be a new iteration of the Bash Brothers, or if we’ll see the return of the ‘knucklepuck,’ but stay tuned to Collider for more on this ducktastic series. And don’t forget, The Mighty Ducks isn’t the only ’90s sports movie being turned into a streaming series, as Amazon is prepping a show based on A League of Their Own. For more on that project, click here.