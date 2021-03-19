The Mighty Ducks original cast is flying together again! In a report by Entertainment Weekly, it has been revealed that six of the original cast members from the original Mighty Ducks franchise will make an appearance in Season 1, Episode 6 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Elton Henson will reprise his role as Fulton, with Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Matt Doherty as Averman, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Justin Wong as Kenny Wu and Garrett Henson as Guy.

With the return of Emilio Estevez in his role as Coach Bombay, The Mighty Ducks filmmaker Steven Brill tells Entertainment Weekly: "It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay [Emilio Estevez] has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days,” Brill continues that, ”This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story."

Estevez also revealed that Fulton will invite his old coach to a small Ducks pizza parlor, where "we discover that Bombay hasn't been invited to the gala because he doesn't represent the best of what the Ducks stand for now; they've become this ultra-competitive, sort of new bad guys."

Estevez adds that once Coach Bombay reunites with his old team, he is reminded of the values he instilled in them and is ultimately re-inspired. The episode is sure to tug on the heart, as well as provide that magic and love that many fans expect with Disney running the show.

Brill also mentions where the characters were at in their lives, saying:

"Connie is a Democratic state senator in Minnesota, sort of an Amy Klobuchar type," he says. "Guy is her husband — they've remained together for all these years. They have three kids and a great relationship. Kenny Wu made a lot of money in a tech startup in California and now he actually sings in a cover band. I can't tell you what Averman does because that's part of the big story line, but let's just say Averman is Averman. Adam Banks is still teased mercilessly for being a cake eater even though he hasn't had cake in 25 years because he's been on a really good diet. He's actually a public defender now and he does what Bombay used to do, funny enough. Dwayne Robertson the cowboy is still a cowboy; he has a ranch in Texas. Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney is a chef in New England. And Dean Portman teaches meditation in Sedona, Arizona."

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be set 25 years after the events of D3: The Mighty Ducks and Coach Bombay will be a lot different than most fans remember him. Now, he is office prone, hiding out and eating leftover food from his fridge. The series will take place in present-day Minnesota, where The Mighty Ducks have lost their way in a sense by becoming an ultra-competitive hockey team. Once a 12-year-old named Evan (Brady Moon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own hockey team in hopes of taking the Ducks powerhouse down. Once they discover Coach Bombay, he helps reinvigorate a love of hockey in them and himself. The series is sure to bring many fans joy being a direct sequel to the beloved franchise.

Though the original cast will only be returning for Episode 6, it is sure to be a significant turning point in what is sure to be a fantastic series with many wonderful moments. If the cast photos show anything, it is that they sure had fun filming it.

You can catch Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiering March 26 on Disney+.

