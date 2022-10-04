Now that we’re approaching hockey season, it’s time to get back into gear with one of the most iconic — if debatably talented — teams to ever hit the ice. Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the Disney+ series that serves as a spinoff to the iconic ‘90s film series of the same name, so tie up your skates and get ready to hit the ice.

Now that Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is off doing whatever things a lawyer-turned-hockey-coach-turned-something-else-ambiguous does in his spare time, he has been replaced by Josh Duhamel’s Coach Cole for season two, and it seems like Cole looks at hockey from a much more technical standpoint than Bombay ever did. Cole runs Epic, an elite summer program for youth hockey players, and the Ducks might be in over their heads facing off against him.

In the clip, the players have arrived at Epic for orientation, and Cole introduces them to their “performance bands,” a Fitbit-style piece of technology that tracks all kinds of health and stamina stats that ultimately decide their place in player rankings, which will then determine the teams they play on in tournaments later in the summer. (Yes, you heard that right: a lot of technical talk for pee-wee hockey.) While at first, the bands seem like good fun, the much more athletic players around them soon send the Ducks to the bottom of the rankings with their excessive exercising, proving that the plucky underdog team will have their work cut out for them over the summer.

Image via Disney+

Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts return to star in Game Changers season two, with Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham starring as their coach, Alex Morrow, and Naveen Paddock joining as a series regular. And while Estevez did not return for the series’ second season, the first episode did see the return of original Mighty Ducks stars Elden Henson and Aaron Lohr, aka the aggressive-but-lovable Bash Brothers from the original trilogy of films.

Game Changers is executive produced by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith, who also serve as showrunners. Executive producers also include Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet, and Steve Brill.

The first episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season two is streaming on Disney+ now, with new episodes premiering weekly. Check out the exclusive clip below:

https://youtu.be/mBCOLyN-uPc