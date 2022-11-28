The Mighty Ducks are getting set for the final match of the season in the Summer Showcase against the Canadians. With both Coach Cole's (Josh Duhamel) Dominate and Alex's (Lauren Graham) Mighty Ducks now one squad, the players will take the ice one last time to earn glory against Coach T's (Dylan Playfair) team. Ahead of the big The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 finale, Collider has an exclusive clip that shows Jace (Naveen Paddock) finally facing his fears as the glitch in his swing seemingly returns.

Titled "Faking It," the footage sees Cole go over to his son to ask if he's doing alright. Although it's not shown, it's heavily implied Jace missed a crucial shot for the Ducks that he was perfectly squared up for. Initially, he says that the glitch that has dramatically affected his play since the beginning of the season is back again, but Sofi (Swayam Bhatia) calls his bluff. Rather, Jace is worried about what his future with the Ducks will be following the game and if his relationship with his teammates will last. Following that admission, everyone stands up to show him the true Mighty Ducks spirit - once a Duck, always a Duck.

Game Changers Season 2 took a bit of a turn after the sudden exit of Emilio Estevez. The first season saw Alex and Gordon Bombay team up to form a new team in response to the much more selective and elitist Mighty Ducks squad that cut Alex's son Evan (Brady Noon). After winning back the Mighty Ducks name, Alex takes Evan and the team to EPIC, a summer hockey camp run by Cole who uses his skills as a former NHL player to create an intense regiment for the aspiring hockey players to go through. Despite the loss of franchise veteran Estevez, the series has remained a hit with fans with a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Lauren Graham & Josh Duhamel Talk 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season 2, Hockey, and Parent-Child Bonds

More Background on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

Showrunners Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith created the series with hopes of following up the original Mighty Ducks film with the same heart and hustle that made it a favorite sports film for fans. Season 2 has continued to have fun with the fan-favorite series, even giving Duhamel a chance to direct the heartfelt "Spirit of the Ducks: Part 2" episode. Starring alongside him and his fellow cast mates in the ongoing season are Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts.

The puck drops on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 finale on November 30. Check out the exclusive clip below.