It is time for the Ducks to fly together yet again as a brand-new trailer for the upcoming second season of the popular Disney+ reboot The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has just been released. The new trailer comes just a little under a month before Season 2 is set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, September 28, with new episodes airing weekly.

The new trailer for the sequel series for the beloved 1990s films shows the titular Mighty Ducks arriving to Epic, a high-level summer hockey school in California run by series newcomer Colin Cole, played by Josh Duhamel (Transformers, When In Rome), who is described as a "charming but hardcore former NHL player-turned-coach." The trailer shows the heart-filled team facing off against the challenges of training. The new season picked up a year after the first season when the ragtag team was able to win back the Mighty Ducks name. Now, along with their coach Alex Morrow, played by the returning Lauren Graham (Parenthood, Gilmore Girls), the team will find themselves in a physically exhausting and challenging new world. As per the season's official synopsis, "As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

The second season is set to star Graham and Duhamel with the returning cast members from the first season including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. In addition to the returning faces, Naveen Paddock will also be joining the series' cast as a series regular. It was announced back in January that original film star Emilio Estevez would not be returning for the second season.

Image via Disney+

The showrunners of the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers were Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith, who are returning for the series' sophomore season. The duo also serves as executive producers on the project and will be joined by Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet, and Steve Brill. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on September 28 with new episodes airing weekly. The entirety of the first season is currently available on the streaming service. You can check out the brand-new trailer as well as read the official synopsis for the upcoming series return down below: