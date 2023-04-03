Ah, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The beloved American television series, which first aired in 1993, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the release of its stand-alone special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. With the unexpected return of the Rangers' main nemesis, the group must reunite before danger strikes again.

Capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide, Might Morphin Power Rangers was more than just a children’s show - it was (and remains to be) a pop culture phenomenon. As a kid, there was nothing cooler than seeing a group of teenagers morph into colorful superheroes and battle giant monsters. And let's be honest, everyone (adults included) secretly wanted to become a Power Ranger.

But ultimately, it was the show's central theme of teenage empowerment that resonated with its young audience, inspiring a generation of fans who saw themselves in the characters and their struggles to become heroes in their own right. Of course, there's also the iconic theme song that still gets stuck in our heads to this day.

With its premiere date around the corner, here’s everything we know so far about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Is There Already a Trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

The trailer for the new Power Rangers special starts off with a massive shock for our heroes as they find out that their old nemesis, Rita Repulsa, is back and more evil than ever before.

The clip reveals that Rita has done the unthinkable - she's killed off the original Yellow Ranger, played by the late Thuy Trang, to whom the special is said to be paying tribute to.

But that's not all. Rita has an even more diabolical plan up her sleeve. She's going to travel back in time to prevent the Power Rangers from ever getting their powers! It's up to the Rangers to save the day and stop Rita from wiping them out of existence.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to be released on April 19, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

The stand-alone special is available exclusively on Netflix. If you’re not a Netflix subscriber yet, you have the option to choose from their four different plans, namely Basic with ads ($6.99/month), Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), or Premium ($19.99/month).

It's worth noting that the Basic with ads plan may not be offered by all third-party billing partners, so it's best to confirm its availability with your provider. Each subscription plan provides different benefits, including the number of devices you can stream Netflix on, the quality of video and audio, and the ability to download content.

What Is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always About?

Below is the official synopsis for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always:

“Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.”

Who Is Creating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

The reunion for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is directed by Charlie Haskell, a seasoned Power Rangers director who has been involved in the franchise since 2003's Power Rangers Ninja Storm and as recently as 2022 with Power Rangers Dino Fury.

Meanwhile, the writing team for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is none other than Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale. Barnes and Dale have written for all episodes of the franchise's three most recent series, Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, and Power Rangers: Dino Fury, earning writing and story credits along the way. It's clear that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion is in great hands with such a talented team.

Who Can We See in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has undergone various iterations over the years, with multiple Ranger teams battling significant threats to the Earth.

As for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the special is set to feature David Yost (first Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston), Walter E. Jones (first Black Ranger, Zack Taylor), Barbara Goodson (the voice of Rita Repulsa), Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger, Katherine "Kat" Hillard), Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger, Aisha Campbell), and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger, Adam Park).

Besides the late Thuy Trang (the original Yellow Ranger), another notable absence from the special is the late Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger and White Ranger, who passed away in November 2022. Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed the original Pink Ranger, won't be appearing either but expressed her excitement for her fellow cast members.

What Is The History Behind Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is an American television series that first aired in 1993. It was created by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy and is an adaptation of the Japanese Super Sentai franchise. The show follows a group of teenagers who are granted extraordinary powers to defend the Earth from evil forces.

The first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers introduced the world to Jason, Zack, Billy, Trini, Kimberly, and Tommy, who become the Power Rangers and are mentored by Zordon and his robotic assistant, Alpha 5. The show's unique blend of action, adventure, and humor quickly gained a massive following among kids and adults, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers went on to become one of the most successful and popular children's TV shows of the 1990s, spawning a merchandise empire that included toys, clothing, video games, and more. Over the years, the franchise has seen multiple iterations and adaptations, with new teams of Power Rangers and villains introduced in each season.