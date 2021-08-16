If you’re a fan of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and like limited edition collectibles, get ready to spend some money. Collider can exclusively reveal that Diamond Select Toys is starting a line of high-end Power Rangers busts that will begin with the Red Ranger. Like the other Legends in 3D busts that Diamond has released which includes DC, Marvel and Star Wars, the Red Ranger is ½ scale, 10 inches tall, and limited to 1,000 pieces. The piece is designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. The suggested retail price is $175.00 and it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Diamond tells me pre-orders will open Friday Aug. 20 at comic shops, specialty stores and online retailers and they’ll be shipping in spring of 2022.

Check out some exclusive pics below and make sure to visit Diamond Select Toys if you’d like to see all the other figures they have for sale which includes Marvel, DC, Tron, Lord of the Rings, The Black Hole, and more.

Update: You can now pre-order the Bust here.

Share Share Tweet Email

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition is the Next Best Thing to Receiving an Acceptance Letter from Hogwarts This extraordinarily detailed set is for ages 18+ and is comprised of over 3,000 pieces.

Read Next