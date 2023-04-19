Originally released in 1993, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is one odd Frankenstein of a television show. Centered on a team of teenage, color-coded warriors fighting intergalactic evil in their hometown, the series meshed original live-action footage with fighting sequences clipped from the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai. It was a weird concept, but one that its producers and associated toymakers hoped would work. And work it did. Flash forward 30 years, and the franchise is still going strong, with a new show and a reunion special on Netflix. Back in its early days, the show spawned a feature film merely two years after its first episode aired on Fox.

Directed by Bryan Spicer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released in theaters on June 30, 1995, and made over $13 million on its opening weekend. It was the fourth highest-grossing movie of the week, behind Apollo 13, Pocahontas, and Batman Forever. Not bad for a relatively young franchise’s first theatrical venture. Critically speaking, however, the film didn’t do so well: on Metacritic, it boasts an unimpressive 40% score. But, let’s face it, the kids begging their parents to take them to watch the Power Rangers movie couldn’t care less about what a bunch of stuffy critics had to say. But, decades later, in the year of our Zord 2023, those kids are now adults. How do they feel about this film that likely marked their childhood? Or, rather, how do they feel if their parents didn’t listen to their desperate pleas, and they’re only now watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for the first time? Does the movie hold up? Does it dissolve into ooze? Is it at least a fun watch?

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie' Is a Blast of Nostalgia

Image via 20th Century Fox

Okay, let’s start with this last question, because it’s the easiest to answer: yes, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie is an incredibly fun watch. Get yourself some popcorn, and a few cans of beer or soda, and invite a couple of friends over for a truly enjoyable movie night. The Power Rangers debut film tickles at least two extremely important movie-watching areas of our brain, guaranteeing a pleasurable experience for everyone involved - as long as you were born in the right generation, of course. For those that grew up in the 1990s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is a nostalgia package filled to the brim with only the best memories of those messy childhood years. From the Rangers themselves to rad sports scenes to that very 90s “kids rule” vibe, everything in this movie takes you back to those uncomplicated years before you had taxes to file, while also erasing everything bad that came with having no actual autonomy. As we all know, nostalgia is one hell of a drug, and watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie will certainly give you the trip of a lifetime.

RELATED: 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always' Review: Netflix Special Doesn't Know When to Give in to Camp

The other movie-watching area of our brain that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie activates is that sense of schadenfreude that allows us to enjoy bad movies, viewing its problems as features instead of bugs. Because, in the end, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie is not good, but many of the things that make it bad are precisely what make it so enjoyable. The performances of the titular mighty morphin sextet — Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Steve Cardenas, Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, and David Yost — are The Room levels of atrocious. With a quippy script, full of would-be smart one-liners, you can actually pinpoint the scenes that were shot with the intention of being used in toy commercials. There’s a particular take of Pink Ranger Kimberly pulling back her whip and saying “Gotta love it” that I would be very disappointed if no one got at least a talking doll out of.

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie' Hasn't Aged Well

Image via 20th Century Fox

Much like the performances, the film’s CGI is a real eye-sore. Things like Ivan Ooze’s (Paul Freeman) evil shape-shifting ooze and Ecto-Morphicons are almost unbelievably ugly, even by 1995 standards. So much so, in fact, that you can’t help but laugh at the sight of those purple blobs slowly gaining shape. But the amusement quickly turns into annoyance once you realize just how easily they could’ve avoided this terrible look. All it takes is one glance at the practical effects surrounding the CG ones - the puppetry, the monsters’ rubber suits - to realize that the movie could’ve aged a lot better. Likewise, the Rangers’ computer-generated Zords and fusion into the iconic Megazord look a lot older than their TV show counterparts, in which stop-motion and strings did most of the job. There is absolutely no instance in which the CGI works in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Meanwhile, the make-up and costume design departments only drop the ball once or twice, such as in Goldar’s (Kerry Casey) way too stiff outfit.

Another prominent issue in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie lies in its storytelling and character development. The script follows a pretty straightforward “hero’s journey” kind of narrative, in which the Rangers have to travel to the faraway planet of Phados to save Zordon’s (Nicholas Bell) life and protect the Earth from the evil Ivan Ooze. It’s a plot quite similar to that of a regular episode of the show, albeit with slightly higher stakes, and it works marvelously. However, the movie doesn’t take even a split second to introduce us to its characters. It assumes that its viewers are also fans of the show, who are familiar with the personality traits of each ranger and the basics of the universe that they inhabit. This might’ve been true in 1995, but it’s not anymore. Unless you have a perfect memory of the show’s original run, you will be left wondering somewhat about who these people are. Not that it matters, since, in the end, the six Rangers are pretty much interchangeable. Who they are doesn’t matter to the story in the slightest.

But the Power Rangers were never the most interesting part of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, the show, and the same goes for the movie. We all know that the real stars of any iteration of Power Rangers are actually the bad guys, from Rita Repulsa (Julia Cortez) to the monsters-of-the-week. And Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’s monster-of-the-week is nothing if not a star. Paul Freeman is the purest definition of camp in his performance as Ivan Ooze. He knows what kind of movie he is in, and he’s not afraid of committing 100% to the role of an evil-loving ooze salesman trapped for ages inside an egg. Freeman also gets all the best lines in the script. Between the allegedly ad-libbed “Oh the things that I have missed: the Black Plague, the Spanish Inquisition, the Brady Bunch Reunion” and the Apocalypse Now-inspired “I love the smell of destruction in the evening," you can take your pick of which one has the funniest delivery. Julia Cortez is also delightfully campy in her sadly few scenes as Repulsa, and Kerry Casey’s Goldar and Jean Paul Bell’s Mordant are some of the best useless minions a children’s villain can dream of.

Ultimately, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is kind of a mixed bag - a Frankenstein, like its parent show, albeit of a different kind. Some things are genuinely bad, while others are actually pretty good. In between, there are those moments that are so bad they become good all over again. Nostalgia aside, how much you will be entertained by it will depend on both your tolerance for camp and your appreciation for bad cinema. But even for those really in touch with their cinematic schadenfreude, there are some things that cannot be redeemed. Yes, I am looking at you, CGI Megazord!

Rating: D