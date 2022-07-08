The latest Marvel adventure Thor: Love and Thunder has finally come to theaters. One of the most exciting elements of the new film is the reintroduction of Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor which sees star Natalie Portman return as the character after almost a decade away. It’s always exciting to get a new hero in the MCU and, to celebrate, The Mighty Thor is coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. She will be walking the campus with Mjölnir to test if the park's new recruits are worthy of the iconic hammer.

The news comes courtesy of The Disney Food Blog with The Mighty Thor now joining a super heroic lineup that includes Captain America, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with Mighty Thor’s arrival on campus, the park will also have Love and Thunder-specific merchandise like Mighty Thor Ears, Costumes, and shirts.

The marketing for Love and Thunder has been increasing its insanely fun campaign over the last few weeks with various new TV spots and even Mcdonald's Happy Meal toys to keep young Thor fans happy. The film is being pegged as this cosmic romantic comedy with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor still feeling the burn of his former flame Jane Foster all these years later. That somber feeling is made worse when the God of Thunder finds out she’s now wielding his beloved hammer Mjölnir. It’s a double heart-crushing blow that takes everything director Taika Waititi established in Thor: Ragnarok and cranks it up to its maximum degree of entertaining absurdity. Love and Thunder has already started its godlike reign at the box office making $15.7 million in a handful of international markets where the film was released early. The film made a very impressive $29 Million in Thursday previews domestically as well.

Image via Disney

RELATED: When Will 'Thor: Love and Thunder' be Available on Disney+?

Fans are clearly excited to see what Waititi is bringing to the table this time around and what The Mighty Thor's introduction means for the MCU’s future. Particularly Hemsworth’s future as the God of Thunder. Avengers Campus has been a great addition to Disneyland and the MCU since the park opened in mid-2021. The campus has quickly expanded its roster of heroes and its number of fun attractions. The Mighty Thor will only be at the park for a limited time so if you want to see her in all the character's worthy glory, you can buy tickets to Avengers Campus on Disneyland’s website.

You can also see The Mighty Thor and the rest of Thor’s new team take on Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder — the crazy cosmic adventure is playing in theaters now.