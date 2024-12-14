When it comes to The Avengers, one of moviegoers' favorite mightiest heroes has been Thor. The god of thunder has appeared in numerous films over the last decade (Played by Chris Hemsworth) and has cemented his spot among the best comic book characters thanks to his electric merchandise. This has included new physical media editions of his many cinematic adventures, Funko Pops, action figures, and more. Now, as it's been a few long years since we last saw Thor on the big screen, Mezco Toyz has given the Avenger a new comic figure worthy of his name.

A part of Mezco’s One:12 Collective line, The Mighty Thor stands at about 17 centimeters tall and has over 30 points of articulation. The hero can be seen in his classic winged helmet and Asgardian armor look that's complete with Thor’s signature red cape. The figure also comes with a handful of accessories. This includes two hammers with multiple electric-centric and swinging effects. Like all pieces in this series, the God of Thunder comes with a display base and adjustable display pull. Thor will be $95 USD. He now joins other Marvel heroes like Silver Age Captain America, Miles Morales Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the One:12 Collective series.

Thor’s Journey Into Mystery

Close

When Thor debuted in 1962, it was hard to imagine that this larger-than-life hero would become one of pop culture's most beloved movie icons. However, alongside his fellow Avengers, that's exactly what happened. It took a while for Marvel to fully take over the film landscape, with many misfires throughout the 90s and early 2000s. That being said, films like Blade, X-Men and Spider-Man proved the comic company had more than a few heroes to believe in. Thor would make his big screen debut in his 2011 self-titled film, played by the then relatively-unknown Chris Hemsworth. A part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe started by 2008’s Iron Man, Thor would go on to appear in eight more sequels and spin-offs over the next 10 years. This includes the four Avengers movies and the beloved Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth was last seen in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. While there have been rumors of a fifth Thor film for a while now, nothing has been concrete yet. However, with Avengers: Doomsday releasing in 2026, it's a safe bet we’ll see Hemsworth return to the character sooner rather than later. Especially with certain original Avengers returning for the next epic crossover adventure.

All Thor’s MCU appearances are currently streaming on Disney+, including Love and Thunder. Before your next MCU binge, you can pre-order Mezco's The Mighty Thor figure on their website. It's set to ship between May and July 2025.

Watch on Disney+