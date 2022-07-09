Has anyone checked on Thor? Mjolnir just showed up at the Disney California Adventure Park, but more specifically, Mighty Thor's Hammer Drink Vessel is now available for only the worthiest of park-goers at Shawarma Palace in Avengers Campus, joining its wielder, Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). The majestic reforged hammer that has Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) eyes wandering in Thor: Love and Thunder, to poor Stormbreaker's chagrin, is now available for purchase at a retail value of $25.99, and comes with buyer's choice of a Coca-Cola bottled beverage. We'll have another!

This magnificent drink vessel comes in the likeness of Mighty Thor's reforged weapon, the mythic hammer Mjolnir that once belonged to the God of Thunder and Dr. Jane Foster's ex, Thor. After Thor's sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed the hammer, shattering it into pieces, it was placed on display in New Asgard, a hotspot for tourism. This is where it called to Jane after Thor bid the sweet hammer to always protect her, and upon Jane's arrival in New Asgard, Mjolnir made itself whole again, albeit with a few cracks. Worthy guests at the Disney California Adventure Park can pick up their very own Mjolnir at the Shawarma Palace, named for the shop Earth's Mightiest Heroes grabbed a quick bite at in the end of The Avengers, located in the heart of the Avengers Campus.

The drink vessel appears to be made to scale, handle and all, and comes with a New Asgard tag attached at purchase. The drink-wielding Mjolnir comes with its new signature cracks that light up blue from within. The lights are able to switch from a slow pulse to a faster blinking setting, and the top of the hammer opens up to reveal a silver drink holder with a translucent blue interior. It fits a Coca-Cola-sized bottle, though we don't recommend fighting any god butchers with your beverage inside.

The Mighty Thor's Hammer Drink Vessel is available now after the theatrical release of Taika Waititi's second Thor film, fourth in the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and approximately eight years, seven months and six days since Dr. Jane Foster and Thor were an item. The themes of this bizarre ode to the '80s are, at its core, the many different forms of love, and ultimately the culmination of Thor's self-reflection journey. Throughout, he struggles with his feelings for Jane, and even for Mjolnir, grappling with who he once was, who he is now, and who Thor will become.

While Thor now has his battle-axe Stormbreaker, if you pick up one of the Mighty Thor's Hammer Drink Vessels keep in mind he's still a bit jealous and will absolutely attempt to take Mjolnir off your hands. Check out the images from Disneyland News Today below:

