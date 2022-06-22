Since somewhere around Phase 3 of the MCU, the women of the Marvel universe have been taking more of the spotlight than ever before. When Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was first introduced in 2011's Thor, she was largely depicted as a starry-eyed love interest rather than an astrophysicist, and for Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi wanted to explore the growth of both these star-crossed lovers. In an interview with Variety, Portman spoke about the parallels between the characters she's portrayed over the years, including Jane, and her own career.

From the moment that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) broke through Earth's atmosphere in 2019, the MCU has evolved the way women are portrayed in their films and series. Natasha Romanoff has outshone her former catsuit, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is coming to Disney+, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) demonstrated unmatchable powers of chaos, and now Jane Foster is wielding Mjolnir under the moniker Mighty Thor, or Goddess of Thunder if you like. In order to prepare for this role, Portman endured intense training over the span of ten months to build the proper comic-book physique required of a goddess. The extra bulk has been duly noted in promo photos and the trailers by fans, excited to see such physical strength in women celebrated. The change not only affected Portman physically but mentally. She said of her new stature, "this must be so different, to walk through the world like this. When you’re small...a lot of times I feel young or little... And I present myself that way, too, because of that.”

Portman said:

“On ‘Black Swan,’ I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman.”

In the comics that Jane's Mighty Thor originates from, being the Goddess of Thunder is a double-edged sword. On the opposite side of the coin, Jane's human form is dealing with the much darker aspects of breast cancer. Whether this would be included in Love and Thunder has been up in the air since Waititi first announced Portman's return to the MCU at the 2019 Comic-Con. Neither has confirmed, nor denied, the inclusion of Jane's more personal battle, but Portman did say that her role "might give you a different perspective on your human life."

As with Ms. Marvel, the mighty women of Wakanda, and the epic battle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Portman was no longer "the only female around" on set for Love and Thunder. With Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Sif (Jaimie Alexander) at her side, Portman said, "it’s nice to feel the awareness of it. There doesn’t have to be the girl in the movie. There can be many women who have many different personalities and many different desires.”

Considering where Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) character began, as an arrogant and naive son of the All-Father, and how he's evolved since joining a team with the Avengers, Waititi has offered the young god a healthy arc since Thor: Ragnarok. The God of Thunder's evolution really began around that time, but Waititi didn't work with Portman in the threequel. Portman hasn't physically filmed a Marvel movie since her appearance in Thor: The Dark World in 2013, and though she was excluded from Ragnarok, Waititi has planned for Jane's return for a long time now. As with Thor's character, Waititi intended on doing something different, more influential, because, he said, “That character feels like just a love interest. It’s an Earth woman who runs around being mortal and not really consequential throughout.” Thus, the Mighty Thor is born!

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8. You can watch the latest trailer down below!