Migration continues its favorable box office run, with the latest movie from Illumination Entertainment earning $150 million at the worldwide box office. While the number might sound modest based on a first impression, when considering how the movie's budget reportedly consisted of $72 million, Migration is slowly becoming a solid investment for the studio. Illumination's other projects might have a better shot at becoming a runaway blockbuster success, but that doesn't mean that Migration isn't hitting all the milestones it needed to when it comes to its theatrical release.

Out of the $150 million Migration has earned at the global box office, around $77 million has come from the domestic market, with the remaining $73 million coming from international territories. The movie premiered in Brazil ($1.6 million), Poland ($1.6 million), Argentina ($300,000), Uruguay and Paraguay this weekend, performing better than Sing 2 in these territories upon release. The mallards have also performed well in Germany, France, Australia, the Netherlands, Mexico and Spain, with Migration's international total continuing to grow. The boost that allowed Migration to cross the $150 million mark happened due to families going to the movies together during the winter break, allowing the animated adventure to pick up the pace at the box office.

Migration follows a family of mallards led by Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) and Pam (Elizabeth Banks), with their kids growing tired of their routine at the pond. While Mack is nervous about heading out to explore what's beyond their home, Pam is excited about the idea, with the group deciding that they'll look for a new life for themselves in Jamaica. Unfortunately, they get lost on their flight, arriving in New York City instead. The family has to survive the chaos of a big city while getting to know a reality very different from their own, in a story about how their true home resides in their love for one another.

Illumination Entertainment Continues to Impress at the Box Office

Illumination continued to have a very successful year in 2023 with the release of Migration, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie took the world by storm when it earned more than $1 billion back in April. Besides their new franchise based on one of the most popular video game characters in history, Illumination is currently working towards expanding their Despicable Me franchise with the release of a new sequel this summer. Migration will never reach the heights seen by Mario (Chris Pratt) or Gru (Steve Carrell), but it's currently headed to become a success on its own scale.

