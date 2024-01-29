The Big Picture Universal's animated film Migration has overcome obstacles to deliver major box office numbers.

Migration has surpassed $206 million at the global box office after just five weeks of release.

Despite lower production costs, Migration is receiving positive reviews and may start a new franchise.

Like Trolls Band Together before it, Universal’s Migration has shown that animated films have the potential to deliver major numbers at the box office, regardless of conventional hurdles such as availability on digital, direct competition, and mixed critical reception. It took nearly 40 days, but Migration has now passed a massive milestone at the global box office, having overcome each of the obstacles mentioned above.

With $101.2 million domestically and another $104.8 million from overseas markets, Migration’s cumulative global gross stands at $206 million after five full weeks of release. The film debuted with just $12 million domestically back in December, but actually jumped to $17 million in its second weekend, before registering minimal drops in the following weekends. Migration fell by just 6% in its sixth weekend at the domestic box office, grossing $5.1 million and claiming the fourth spot. It’s still in relatively wide release, playing in nearly 3,000 theaters nationwide despite landing on digital this past week.

By comparison, it took Trolls Band Together — a movie with an in-built fandom — two full months to pass the same global box office milestone. The movie currently sits at $207 million worldwide, a number that Migration will likely fly past today. The movie hails from the wildly successful animation house Illumination, which is responsible for the Despicable Me, Sing, and the Secret Life of Pets franchises. Illumination also produced last year’s second-biggest film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which generated over $1.36 billion worldwide.

Can 'Migration' Start a New Franchise?

Close

Migration’s haul might seem measly by comparison, but the film also cost relatively less. Universal spent a reported $72 million on it, which is less than half of what major animated films would cost before the pandemic. Disney, however, is still spending handsomely on their movies — Elemental and Wish both cost a reported $200 million each — but other studios have drastically reduced costs on their animated output. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was produced for around $100 million, and went on to gross nearly $500 million globally, while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cost about as much as Migration, and ended its theatrical run with $180 million globally.

Reviews for Migration have been mostly positive; the film earned a 73% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Tania Hussain writing, “Vibrant and fun visuals with an entertaining story make this Illumination feature stand out from its usual fare.” Directed by Benjamin Renner, and co-directed by Guylo Homsy, Migration features the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets at Fandango