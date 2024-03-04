The Big Picture Universal's Migration has seen sustained success at the box office, grossing $276 million worldwide.

Animated films aimed at younger audiences, like Migration , tend to have strong box office performance.

Despite being in theaters for over two months, Migration has remained in the Top 5, showcasing its endurance.

Making the most of no direct competition in these last couple of months, Universal’s Migration has continued to draw crowds to theaters as it prepares to face off against Kung Fu Panda 4 next week. The original animated film, which debuted back in December, reported the smallest drop of any film in the top 10 of the box office, even though it has been available for home viewing for weeks now. This weekend — its 11th — the film grossed $2.5 million domestically, finishing sixth. Remarkably, this is only the first time in its over two-month theatrical run that it has fallen out of the top five.

Internationally, Migration grossed $3.5 million this weekend, taking its total overseas gross to $153 million. Combined with its $123 million domestic haul, the film’s cumulative worldwide box office now stands at $276 million. There’s still an outside chance of it hitting the $300 million mark, although it’ll be significantly impacted by Kung Fu Panda 4. It has been observed that animated movies, especially those aimed at younger audiences, show uncommonly strong legs at the box office mainly because of how few options children have in theaters. For instance, Pixar’s Elemental bounced back from a near-record-low debut to deliver an almost $500 million global gross. Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish grossed around the same amount despite having opened to just $12 million domestically.

By comparison, Migration also grossed $12 million in its debut weekend domestically but hasn’t dropped by more than 41% in its entire run. In fact, it showed a 17% increase in weekend two, and dropped by just 8% last weekend. Remarkably, the film is still playing in over 2,200 domestic theaters. For context, Anyone But You, which debuted on the same weekend and is getting considerably more attention for its success, is currently playing in just over 600 domestic theaters.

'Migration' Has Quietly Been Braving All Forms of Competition at the Box Office

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Produced by Illumination — the animation house behind the Despicable Me and Sing franchises — Migrationcomes with a relatively small $72 million price tag. Elemental, by comparison, cost $200 million to produce. The film is directed by Benjamin Renner and co-directed by Guylo Homsy. It features a voice cast that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. You can watch Migration in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.