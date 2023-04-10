There's just something magical about animated movies that capture our hearts and transports us to another world. Maybe it's the vivid colors, the quirky characters, or the fantastical storylines that draw us in. Or perhaps it's the fact that animated movies are often geared toward people of all ages, making them a perfect choice for family movie nights or date nights as they manage to strike a balance between humor and heart, delivering films that are both entertaining and emotionally resonant.

When it comes to animated movies, Illumination Studios knows how to hit all the right notes. From the hilarious and lovable minions of Despicable Me to the zany animal characters of Sing, Illumination's movies have a way of bringing out the childlike wonder in all of us. And it's not just children who are drawn to animated movies - adults love them too. Illumination’s recent release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie expands upon the familiar Mushroom Kingdom and its inhabitants, introducing new elements and characters that surely are a delight to fans. And for those who grew up playing the classic games, there are plenty of nods and references to previous titles, from the iconic music to the witty in-game dialogue, giving adults the chance to not only appreciate it but also share it with their kids.

But that is not the only release we are expecting from the studio and our excitement is only bound to increase as in 2023, Illumination Studios will be releasing their next anticipated movie Migration. This animated adventure comedy promises to be another hit for the studio, as it explores themes of courage, stepping out of your comfort zone, and the importance of family.

Image via Illumination

Related:Remember When the Studio Behind Minions and Mario Almost Made a Bunch of Live-Action Movies?

When and Where Is Migration Releasing?

Universal made a surprising move in June 2022 when it shifted the release date of Migration from a summer 2023 debut to a winter holiday release. Although this may seem like an unusual decision given the film's premise, it could be a smart move to capitalize on audiences' desire for summertime entertainment during the winter months. Migration is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2023, amid a month filled with big-budget releases from major studios.

The release of Migration during the winter holiday season will be a noteworthy event for Illumination Studios as it will be the first time since 2016 that the company will have released two films in the same year (namely, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing). After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the box office and the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru in the Summer of 2022, Illumination is looking more prominent than ever. A strong theatrical run by Migration could further solidify Illumination's position as the most successful U.S. feature animation studio in recent years.

Is There a Trailer for Migration?

The first trailer for Migration was released on April 5, which coincides with the release of the Super Mario movie, and thus will be playing in front of that. While the teaser may not give us much insight into the plot, it still manages to showcase Illumination's trademark quality of animation. The brief animation in the trailer looks sharp, and the jokes all seem to hit the mark. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the teaser initially dedicates the first minute to highlighting Illumination's impressive catalog of successful animated properties, before revealing the heroes of Migration, a family of ducks, who are getting ready to fly.

Who Is in the Cast of Migration?

Although the trailer was revealed, there isn’t much information on who will be voicing the family of ducks.

What Is Migration About?

Image via Illumination

Illumination Studio's ability to consistently produce movies that are both entertaining and emotionally resonant has helped them to build a loyal fanbase that eagerly anticipates each new release. With Migration set to hit theaters at the end of the year, it's clear that the studio has no plans of slowing down.

Migration is a heartwarming story of family, adventure, and the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone. The animated movie follows a family of ducks as they embark on an epic journey from New England to the Bahamas, a trip that promises to be the ultimate vacation experience. However, the journey isn't just about leisurely flight and fun in the sun. The ducks must overcome numerous obstacles along the way, including thunderstorms, unfamiliar species of birds, and other hazards that threaten their very survival.

Based on what we know of the plot, one of the central themes of Migration is the importance of courage and perseverance. The younger ducks in the family must convince their overprotective father to take the trip, despite his reservations and concerns about their safety. Through their bravery, determination, and desire to explore, the young ducks demonstrate that sometimes, the greatest adventures in life require us to take risks and step outside our comfort zones.

As with other Illumination Studio productions, Migration promises to be a visually stunning and entertaining film that will delight audiences of all ages. With its compelling storyline, memorable characters, and impressive animation, the movie is sure to be a hit!

Here is the official synopsis:

“A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.’’

Who Is Making Migration?

Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment are the production companies behind Migration with the movie being directed by Academy Award Nominee Benjamin Renner who previously directed the critically acclaimed French animated features Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. The movie's original screenplay was written by the renowned screenwriter Mike White, known for his work on hit films such as School of Rock and the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus. Arnaud Berthier and Eric Mauhourat are in charge of animation and visual effects respectively. The film is produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, who is well-known for his creative vision and for producing some of the most beloved animated movies in recent years.

“The film is very beautiful and has a painterly quality that is quite different from anything we’ve done at Illumination,”

Meledandri said during an interview with Variety.