The Big Picture Migration is an adventure comedy that follows the Mallard family on a trip to Jamaica via New York City, inspiring them to expand their horizons and learn more about themselves.

The movie has had a promising start at the international box office, and could see even more success as the holiday season approaches.

With a star-studded cast and a fresh, fun storyline, Migration is set to be a heartwarming and entertaining family feature that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Illumination’s upcoming adventure comedy Migration is doing well at theinternational box office. The movie opened in 8 markets and grossed $5.2 million for a cume of $12.3 million globally. This looks like a promising start for the animated comedy which stands only next to features like Timothee Chalamet-led Wonka. The film directed by Benjamin Renner sees a family of mallards who decides to fly to Jamaica in the migration season.

The feature is off to a promising start as the holiday mood sets in and vacations are on the horizon. More and more families are eyeing trips to the theater, which means the movie could see a lot of success in the coming days, especially once it opens domestically. It will see healthy competition with other family features like Wonka, and the upcoming Aquaman 2. Migration follows the success of Illumination’s previous release the epic run of Minions: Rise of Gru, which made a killing at the summer box office last year and this year’s Super Mario Bros.

What Is ‘Migration’ About?

Migration is a heartfelt adventure story of the Mallard family who set out for Jamaica via New York City. The story follows the family including Mack, a content father who is happy to keep his family in the same pond. Things change when a new migrating duck family arrives at their pond with thrilling tales of their adventure which inspires Pom, the mother in the family to show the world to their kids. As the family decides to fly south for winter, they open themselves up to new friends and learn more about each other and themselves than they could ever imagine.

The previously released marketing material promised it to be a fresh, fun entry with ample jokes and heartwarming moments. Oscar nominee Renner directs from an original screenplay by Mike White, perhaps best known for his work on the fan-favorite HBO series The White Lotus. The movie has a stellar star cast with amazing comedic chops including Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard, Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard, Caspar Jennings playing their son Dax Mallard, and Tresi Gazal as daughter Gwen Mallard. Further rounding off the cast are Awkwafina as Chump, Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy, David Mitchell as Googoo, Carol Kane as Erin, and Danny DeVito as Dan.

Migration debuts in the US on December 22. You can learn more about the movie with our guide.

