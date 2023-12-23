Embark on a delightful and uproarious holiday adventure this year with Illumination’s latest animated flick, Migration. From the brilliant minds behind blockbuster hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, Despicable Me, and The Secret Life of Pets, this action-packed comedy promises the same level of humor all while maintaining heart in its plot.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Benjamin Renner, Migration invites audiences to soar into the unknown alongside the feathered protagonists of the Mallard family. While patriarch Mack is content with the tranquil existence of their New England pond, matriarch Pam yearns to break free from the routine and expose their children, Daw and Gwen, to the wonders of the world. The catalyst for change arrives when a migrating duck family introduces them to the allure of far-flung places.

As the Mallards venture from their cozy pond to tropical Jamaica via the bustling streets of New York City, their well-intentioned plans go awry, leading to a series of comedic escapades that will reshape their perspectives and relationships. Renner’s direction, combined with the film’s stunning animation, boasts a cinematic experience that leaves a heartwarming and hilarious mark perfect for the holiday season.

Don’t miss out on Migration - the film flocks to theaters on December 22, just right around the corner for Christmastime. In the meantime, check out who’s voicing the feathered creatures of Migration in our cast and character guide below.

Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard

Close

Kumail Nanjiani plays Mack Mallard, the husband of Pam, and father of Dax and Gwen. Although the rest of his family are excited about taking flight and going across the whole wide world, Mack can’t help but feel ever-so-slightly anxious.

Nanjiani rose to prominence with his role in the critically acclaimed film The Big Sick, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Nanjiani continues to show his versatility with his roles as Dinesh in the hit HBO series Silicon Valley, Kingo in the Marvel film Eternals, and Somen "Steve" Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales. The actor is expected to star in the upcoming project A Guy Walks Into a Bar together with Sam Rockwell.

Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard

Close

Elizabeth Banks plays Pam Mallard, the wife of Mack and mother of Dax and Gwen. Unlike her husband, who’s always over the edge, Pam has a more adventurous approach to life.

Banks is best recognized for her titular role as Effie Trinket in the hit The Hunger Games film series. The actress also lent her comedic chops in the Pitch Perfect franchise, where she not only starred as Gail Abernathy-McKadden but also made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2. Most recently, she directed the horror comedy film Cocaine Bear, which is based on a bizarre true story.

Awkwafina as Chump

Close

Awkwafina plays Chump, the tough leader of a pigeon gang based in New York City.

Born Nora Lum, Awkwafina had her start as a rapper known for blending off-the-wall humor and wit with her music. She eventually branched into acting and gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians. She continues to make waves with her performance in Ocean’s 8, starring alongside big names such as Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. With a strong background in comedy, she’s not afraid to star in more dramatic projects such as The Farewell. Audiences can catch the actress in her most recent film, Quiz Lady, where she plays alongside Sandra Oh.

Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy

Close

Keegan-Michael Key plays Delroy, a homesick Jamaican-accented parrot who spends his days locked up in a Manhattan restaurant.

Key is one half of the acclaimed sketch comedy duo Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele. The comedic duo is a force to behold thanks to their witty social commentary and famous sketches like “Obama Meet & Greet”. Key’s comedic brilliance translated seamlessly to film with roles in Keanu and Dolemite Is My Name. Be sure to catch Key in the latest season of AppleTV+’s musical-comedy Schmigadoon!. Key also worked with Illumination on their previous film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie where he voiced Toad. He can also be seeing playing the police chief in the recently release film Wonka.

Danny DeVito as Dan

Close

Danny DeVito plays Dan, the Mack family’s grump and adventure-shy uncle, also serving as the great uncle to Dax and Gwen.

DeVito has left an inedible mark on Hollywood as an actor. His breakthrough role as Louie De Palma in Taxi garnered him widespread. But it’s his role as the eccentric and outlandish Frank Reynolds in the long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that made DeVito a notable name in pop culture. Before Migration, DeVito starred in Disney's horror-comedy flick Haunted Mansion.

Carol Kane as Erin

Close

Carol Kane plays Eron, a heron whom the Mallards meet during their journey and befriend.

Kane’s acting career has spanned decades, with notable works such as her Academy Award-nominated role in Hester Street. Kane’s role as Simka Dahblitz-Gravas in the TV series Taxi also earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards. Continuing to grace the screen with her presence, Kane most recently joined the enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

David Mitchell as Googoo

Close

David Mitchell as Googoo, the yogic leader of a duck farm.

Mitchell gained recognition for the sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look, the brainchild of the comedic duo Mitchell and his fellow collaborator Robert Webb. Mitchell and Webb also teamed up on the sitcom Peep Show, where Mitchell made his mark as the character Mark Corrigan. In 2009, he made waves by winning the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy Performance for his portrayal in the series.

Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard

Image via Illumination Studios, Universal Pictures

Caspar Jennings plays Dax Mallard, Mack and Pam’s son, who’s full of energy and is more than confident enough to take on the world.

Jennings is no stranger to the world of animation. His previous roles include Sing and the sequel Sing 2.

Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard

Image via Illumination Studios, Universal Pictures

Tresi Gazal plays Gwen Mallard, Mack and Pam’s much more innocent daughter whom audiences can’t help but fall for.

A newcomer to the acting scene, Gazal is expected to play a role in the upcoming movie Billy Knight, which follows the journey of two budding filmmakers as they encounter a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight”.