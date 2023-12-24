The Big Picture Illumination's Migration has underperformed at the box office, debuting with only $34 million globally.

The film faced tough competition and only made $12 million domestically, with the remaining $22 million coming from international territories.

Despite the disappointment, the studio hopes for better results with their upcoming film, Despicable Me 4, which will feature the return of Steve Carell as Gru.

Migration underperforming at the box office is something of a surprise considering the studio delivered the mega-successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie just this year. That movie went on to gross over a $1 billion at the global box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was even the most successful movie of 2023 for a time before it was dethroned by the summer blockbuster, Barbie.

The movie features voice performances from Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks as Mack and Pam, who decide to migrate to Jamaica with their children after deciding their lives are in need of more adventures. The adventure also features voice performances from Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Danny DeVito. Migration was directed by Benjamin Renner, a French animator who took on the biggest challenge of his career with the Illumination title. The film is based on a screenplay written by Mike White, who is widely known as the creator of the successful HBO television series, The White Lotus.

What's Next for Illumination Studios?

Migration's $34 million global debut might not be the box office numbers Illumination expected to see, but hopefully, things will be different once their next movie hits the big screen. The studio is currently working on next summer's Despicable Me 4, with Gru (Steve Carell) and the minions coming back with another unpredictable mission. The third installment of that franchise earned over $1 billion at the box office in 2017. It remains to be seen if the franchise's return to the big screen will give Illumination a similar box office performance. If Migration fails to pick up the pace during the holiday season, it's up to Gru and his minions to improve the studio's current box office situation.

Here's everything you need to know about Migration which is currently playing in theaters.